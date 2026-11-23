Natalia Potanina seeks £2.1billion in High Court divorce proceedings against metals tycoon Vladimir Potanin, challenging jurisdiction in Russia due to safety concerns.

Natalia Potanina has initiated critical divorce proceedings in London's High Court seeking a financial settlement of £2.1 billion from her estranged husband, metals tycoon Vladimir Potanin. This extraordinary legal action, which commenced earlier this week, aims to become the most expensive divorce settlement in British legal history. The case challenges a previous financial arrangement made when the couple formally ended their marriage in 2014, nearly twelve years ago.

Legal Maneuvering in London Courts

Natalia Potanina, now aged 65, has resided in London for the past decade and holds British citizenship, enabling her to access the English judicial system. She argues that obtaining a fair hearing in Russia is impossible due to her husband's close political ties with President Vladimir Putin. The claimant asserts that she feels unsafe in Moscow and cited a specific incident where she was followed by black cars, necessitating her relocation to the United Kingdom.

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Bitter History Since 2013 Dinner Split

The unraveling of the marriage began during an ordinary family dinner at their Moscow home in November 2013. Natalia Potanina recalls that after their three children left the room, Vladimir Potanin, then 52, suggested they divorce. She initially believed he was joking, but the metals tycoon was serious. Following this conversation, the couple ceased sharing a home or a bed, and Natalia claims they have barely exchanged words since that evening.

Stakeholder Positions and Safety Claims

Charles Howard KC, representing Natalia Potanina, described the potential award as breathtaking and noted the hearing is expected to last 15 days. The legal team highlights the stark contrast between the couple's humble beginnings and their current status among Russia's wealthiest individuals. They argue that the jurisdiction of London courts is essential to ensure impartiality, given the powerful influence Vladimir Potanin holds within the Russian political establishment.

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Financial Scale and Historical Context

The requested £2.1 billion share would significantly eclipse the £554 million settlement awarded to Princess Haya bint Al Hussein from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2021. This new record would surpass any previous financial division in UK courts. The dispute centers on assets accumulated over decades, including luxury yachts and private jet travel, which court documents describe as a world where money was no object.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

The proceedings expose the complexities of enforcing financial rights across international borders for high-net-worth individuals. With the trial underway, the outcome will determine how British courts view cross-border divorce claims involving Russian oligarchs. The case underscores the long-term financial consequences of marital breakdowns for the ultra-wealthy and sets a new benchmark for future litigation in London.