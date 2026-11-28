The postponed Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade resumes its 2.5-mile route through New York City, featuring 43 balloons and major street closures ahead of the event.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade officially commenced in New York City this morning, marking a monumental milestone as the 100th edition of the iconic holiday tradition. The historic procession began at 8:30 a.m. on the Upper West Side, bringing together massive crowds, media crews, and performers to celebrate a century of Thanksgiving entertainment. This year's event stands out not only for its centennial significance but also for its impressive scale, featuring 38 balloons, five balloonicles, and 28 elaborate floats.

The parade route stretched 2.5 miles from West 77th Street and Central Park West down to Macy's Herald Square at 34th Street and Seventh Avenue. Traditional holiday figures anchored the spectacle, with Tom Turkey leading the procession and Santa Claus closing out the parade as the final figure. The lineup also included seven marching bands, hundreds of clowns, 23 live performances, and more than a dozen additional performance groups.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade postponed to Saturday for first time due to coastal storm

New York City authorities implemented extensive street closures to manage the massive influx of spectators and ensure the safety of participants. The NYPD maintained discretion over the exact timing of these closures, which began the day before Thanksgiving. Significant restrictions affected Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street, as well as several cross streets including 85th, 84th, 83rd, 82nd, and 81st Streets between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue.

Further closures impacted the Upper West Side and Midtown corridors, including Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street, 6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street, and 34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue. Additional restricted zones included 36th, 37th, 38th, 39th, and 40th Streets between Broadway and 8th Avenue. The NYPD also managed dispersal areas around 33rd, 35th, 36th, 37th, 38th, 39th, and 40th Streets to help clear the route after the parade passed.

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Spectators seeking the best views were advised to secure spots along Sixth Avenue between 59th and 38th Streets or near the start on Central Park West between 75th and 61st Streets. Organizers recommended arriving around 6 a.m. to claim a vantage point before crowds became overwhelming. Certain high-visibility areas remained strictly off-limits, including the starting line at West 77th Street and Central Park West, as well as the turning point at Columbus Circle.

The national television broadcast setup occupied the space between West 38th Street and West 34th Street, effectively blocking public viewing in that immediate vicinity. Public viewing was not available around Macy's Herald Square, where the parade concluded. Limited grandstand tickets in that area were reserved for invited guests and media personnel, remaining unavailable for sale to the general public.

This year's parade introduced several new elements to celebrate the centennial anniversary. The lineup featured 38 balloons and five balloonicles, including ten brand-new characters. Among the new additions were the Underdog balloon and Macy's Yellow Stars. The event also showcased new floats such as Macy's Parade All-Stars, Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes, Dashing All the Way by DoorDash, Road Trip to Paradise by GEICO, Hogwarts Holiday, Mr. Peanut's Power Plant, and Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs.

Previous years had featured memorable icons like the Buzz Lightyear balloon during the 2025 parade and the SpongeBob SquarePants balloon in 2024. The Radio City Rockettes remained a staple of the downtown production, performing in front of iconic backdrops. Preparations for future events are already underway, with the 2026 parade planned to feature five balloonicles and ten new designs.

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The unveiling of the new Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon, Billie Brightpaw, took place in New York City on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, ahead of that year's event. As the 100th parade concluded, it delivered the same tradition and spectacle that has defined the holiday for nearly a century, leaving a lasting impression on millions of viewers.

The success of this centennial celebration highlights the enduring appeal of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. With its mix of new floats, classic balloons, and historic significance, the event continues to be a cornerstone of American holiday traditions. The coordination between the NYPD, Macy's, and NBC ensured a smooth and safe experience for all participants and spectators.