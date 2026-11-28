Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed due to a storm for the first time in its history.

It rained — and then some — on Thanksgiving Day, forcing Macy's milestone 100th parade to be rescheduled. The spectacle is set to step off Saturday with the same balloons and floats, 1,000 clowns and most of the original celebrities, plus the addition of LL Cool J and Gloria Gaynor.

“I’m pleased to say that we will deliver the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that we’ve been planning for the last couple of years,” Will Coss, vice president and executive producer of Macy’s Studios, told The Associated Press late Friday. “The goal for the team over the last 48 hours was to just do a quick pivot.

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We looked at our plans, we readjusted a few things, but for the most part the parade that we will be delivering tomorrow is the parade we set out to deliver on Thursday. ” A storm postponed the parade for the first time A powerful storm forced the first-ever postponement of the holiday tradition, putting many performers' plans in limbo on the eve of the event.