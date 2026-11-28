A powerful storm forced the first-ever postponement of the holiday tradition.

NEW YORK — Tom Turkey made his way downtown, inflatable Mario and Underdog came out of storage and Al Roker grinned from ear to ear — and it all happened on Saturday this time.

Macy’s milestone 100th Thanksgiving Day parade got a do-over, long after most of the turkey leftovers had been repurposed into sandwiches. The parade stepped off Saturday morning with the same balloons and floats, 1,000 clowns and most of the original celebrities — plus the addition of LL Cool J and Gloria Gaynor — that were promised on Thursday, until bad weather postponed the annual kickoff of the holiday season.

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The crisp, dry fall day was worth waiting for, Will Coss, vice president and executive producer of Macy’s Studios, told The Associated Press on Saturday.