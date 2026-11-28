Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade is taking place a few days later than the holiday after being postponed due to bad weather.

What's 48 hours? Macy's milestone 100th Thanksgiving Day parade is getting a do-over, long after most of the turkey leftovers have been repurposed into sandwiches.

The parade is set to step off Saturday morning with the same balloons and floats, 1,000 clowns and most of the original celebrities — plus the addition of LL Cool J and Gloria Gaynor — that were promised on Thursday, until bad weather postponed the annual kickoff of the holiday season.

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“I’m pleased to say that we will deliver the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that we’ve been planning for the last couple of years,” Will Coss, vice president and executive producer of Macy’s Studios, told The Associated Press late Friday. A powerful storm forced the first-ever postponement of the holiday tradition. Some marching bands from afar scrambled to raise tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars to extend their stays in New York.