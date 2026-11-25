A new study highlights a significant gap between the mental health needs of new mothers and the care they receive, revealing that 32 percent of women feel they need support compared to lower clinical estimates, with cost and logistics cited as primary barriers.

The issue has come to the fore following the much-publicized trial of Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mother charged with murder in the deaths of her three young children in 2023.

Defense lawyers say Clancy was suffering from severeStudy leader Rebecca Gourevitch noted many new mothers can experience postpartum mental healthBased on surveys of more than 13,000 women, “we found that the percent of women who say they need mental health care is higher than most estimates of mood anddisorders in women after giving birth, which are typically based on screening results or diagnoses,” Gourevitch said. She's an assistant professor of health policy and management at the University of Maryland.

Also read Hailey Bieber Bravely Opens Up About Navigating Her Darkest Mental Health Struggles

Women were asked questions about their need for postpartum mental health care, their ease of access to such care and any roadblocks that had prevented them from accessing care.

“Focusing on women’s experience of their own mental health meant this survey identified women who may not meet clinical criteria of mental health disorders, or who may not have access to services to get diagnosed, but are still in need of care,” Gourevitch explained in a university news release. Almost a third of women surveyed thought they did need some form of mental health care during or after a.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That's higher than the estimated 10% to 20% of women in prior studies who said they'd had postpartum mood and Cost may be a big barrier: Access to care was lower among women who were uninsured or covered by Medicaid, the researchers found. Many women also cited logistical problems such as an inability to get time off work or find good child care.

“The biggest logistical barrier was not having time to get care, something every new mom can relate to," said senior author Marie Thoma. "When you’re recovering from birth and caring for a newbornMany women also cited a lack of information on what treatment options might be available in their area.

The study "helps pinpoint the barriers we can address to make mental health support fit into new moms’ lives,” said Thoma, who is associate professor of family science at the university. Gourevitch said access to mental health care after giving birth shouldn’t be a "life-and-death" issue.

"This study shows that in addition to current screening tools, it is also essential that women get the chance to report their own mental health needs,” she said. State and federal efforts currently underway might help reduce barriers to postpartum mental health care, the Maryland team said, and help can't come too soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Three-quarters of women who couldn’t access the mental health care they needed said they faced logistical barriers," Gourevitch said. "This suggests that we should invest more in the policies that remove those barriers, such as paid family leave, paid sick leave, affordable child care and telemedicine.

" Because of the stigma surrounding such illnesses, and the fact that many women may not spot the symptoms of postpartum mental health woes, the percentage of women affected may be even higher than was revealed in this study, Gourevitch and her team noted. Learn to Spot Depression: Symptoms, Warning Signs, Medication Know when you or someone else is depressed. Get information on depression symptoms, signs, tests, and treatments for many types of depression chronic depression and postpartum depression.