Postmortem: What went wrong with San Diego FC this season

A look on-field, off-field issues that derailed SDFC in its second Major League Soccer season.

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“I have a lot of learnings,” San Diego FC coach Mikey Varas said in a postseason postmortem with media Monday morning, “and I think I’ll have more as the days and the weeks pass. ” “A lot of learnings from this season,” sporting director Tyler Heaps said.

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“We need to now take these learnings and turn them into actions. ” SDFC continues to sift through the embers of a second season that was nothing like its first, going from the top of the Western Conference to 13th place, the largest year-over-year drop in Major League Soccer history. From setting expansion records for points and wins to going 1-14-11 when they allowed one or more goals.

“It’s been a weird season, looking back at it,” star winger Anders Dreyer said. “But again, that’s football. That’s part of being a football player playing in a club knowing what we’re capable of. Maybe that’s why this season hurts a little more.

” Added captain Jeppe Tverskov: “You’re in a different situation than last year. It was a first season and everything we achieved was a plus, was over expectation, and all of a sudden you have expectation. I think we needed to learn to adjust to a different pressure.

” Now they have nine weeks to rest and reflect before training camp opens in early January, double the length of the offseason last year with a deep playoff run and an early start for the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Last year, four of six teams that finished 13th, 14th or 15th in their respective conferences hired new coaches. SDFC won’t be one of them this offseason. Varas is their guy.

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“We’re all aligned on what the strategy is here,” Heaps said. “Now it’s about making sure we can continue to execute it and evolve it moving forward. ”Winning the Western Conference earned SDFC a berth in the Concacaf Champions Cup, the annual tournament for the region’s top clubs. But that meant a Feb. 3 game, 2½ weeks before their MLS opener, and an abbreviated offseason.

They survived a two-game series with Mexico City’s UNAM Pumas, advancing to the second round against Mexican champion Toluca in March. They somehow won the first leg 3-2 at Snapdragon Stadium despite two red cards, then were smoked 4-0 in Toluca at a lung-scorching 8,750 feet. MLS record before the Toluca series: 3-0-1.

“We never could have estimated how much the Concacaf Champions Cup was going to take out of us,” Varas said. “In fact, I wonder if, had we been knocked out in the first round, we wouldn’t have had as big a dip after. … It’s absolutely a meaningful moment in time that had a huge impact on the season. ” Heaps: “The Toluca series was a beast.

We probably had a lot of doubts after that game because of how we got beat. I believe some doubts began to creep into the group. ” Next year poses its own unique challenges, with a “sprint” season from February to May followed, after a summer break, by a regular-length season on the international summer-to-spring calendar. But SDFC won’t have to worry about the Concacaf Champions Cup and can focus solely on MLS.

San Diego FC players react as referee Walter Lopez issues a red card to Marcus Ingvartsen #7 during the first half against Toluca at Snapdragon Stadium on March 11, 2026 in San Diego, California. SDFC also got a red card in the second leg against Toluca, starting a stretch of expulsions in five of six games. They won none of them.

“We got those red cards, then one player was in and the next game that player was out,” defender Christopher McVey said. “There was a lot of rotation there. It affected us a little bit too much this year. In general, it was too many of those moments.

”Heaps largely ran it back from 2025, returning 82% of the minutes . The most notable absence was Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, who was banished from the club and ultimately loaned to the LA Galaxy in August. They never found a productive replacement for his nine goals and 10 assists. Amahl Pellegrino had three goals in 24 games, the same as in seven games a year before.

Lewis Morgan was acquired from the New York Red Bulls but didn’t score in 13 appearances. Elias Achouri was signed as a designated player in July but managed just two goals in nine appearances.

Then, in the heat of a playoff race, SDFC sold starting left back Luca Bombino to English second division club Stoke City. Heaps admitted the club internally debated the move, knowing it would unbalance the squad. SDFC relented when Stoke City kept upping its offer and finally met their number.

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“A really difficult decision,” Heaps said, “Not everybody agreed within the organization if it was the right time to sell Luca. ” Heaps will seek upgrades, but we may not see a major overhaul until the summer. The international talent pool is exponentially smaller during the January transfer window, and the uncertainty of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with MLS players may induce clubs to wait as well.

“If we run the same group out again next season,” Varas said, “I have confidence we have a group that is a playoff team. And once you’re in playoffs, anything can happen. ”Opposing teams adjusted to SDFC’s risk-averse, possession-based style of play. Sometimes they sat in a low block and counterattacked.

Sometimes they pressed higher and pounced on miscues. In all, they surrendered 63 goals, the fourth most in the 30-team MLS.

“A lot of teams started to press us very high and go very direct,” said forward Marcus Ingvartsen, who played for SDFC’s sister club in Denmark under the Right to Dream umbrella. “Coming from FC Nordsjaelland and Right to Dream, normally that’s what we would like a lot. It gives a lot of space when you beat that first pressure. That’s when a nine-week offseason might help, giving Varas and his staff some breathing room to formulate tactical solutions.

LA Galaxy forward Hirving Lozano winds up to kick the ball against the New England Revolution during the second half of an MLS match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. LA Galaxy won 2-1.

It has already invested nearly $30 million in the Mexican winger, about $15 million in salary over two years plus a reported $12 million transfer fee to pry him from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. A loan deal was arranged for the final three months of the season, but the Galaxy is paying only a fraction of theWith Lozano’s bloated salary, SDFC ranked fifth in MLS with a total team compensation at $24.4 million.

Without him: 23rd. Perhaps weighted down by financial constraints, SDFC didn’t splurge on a like-for-like replacement in Achouri, paying just a $3.4 million transfer to Denmark’s FC Copenhagen over the summer. And that might not change until Lozano is completely off their books. The Galaxy retains a permanent trade option that it must exercise by Dec. 15.

Otherwise, Lozano returns to SDFC with two years remaining on his MLS contract. He seemed to leave the door slightly ajar.

“I don’t think I can give a definite answer now of absolutely yes or absolutely no,” Heaps said. “It’s something that we’ll re-evaluate, but our current stance hasn’t changed. … We need to see what happens first. I tell my wife this all the time: I don’t like to deal with hypothetical questions, and this one right now is a little bit of a hypothetical question because it may be a decision we don’t have to make. Share this: