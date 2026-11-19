He really just...jumps at the chance to post, doesn't he?

just threw one of his longtime collaborators — and good friends — under the bus in a hilarious conversation about celebrity death announcements. Live! , but the topic that stood out to many listeners was the fact that these days, people rush to post selfies after celebrities die.

The issue came up during the podcast's"This Has Gotta Stop" segment, which Andrew Rannells handpicked to discuss. He began by explaining his distaste for the fact that there's a"mad rush to post a photo of yourself with a recently dead celebrity.

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"Rannells was clearly judging people who do this, as he continued,"And unless you were really friends with the person — like one hundred percent — but if you've got to go back into the archives and be like, 'I think they were backstage once. ' Don't do that. "The three of them brought up some valid points in the podcast: If you're the focus of the photo, and not the person who died, why are you sharing it?

And if the only thing you have to say about them is that they said something nice about you, it feels very self-aggrandizing to post about it. Daniels and Soresi immediately cracked up at the mention of Gad. Daniels added,"He really is pretty quick at it," which Soresi followed up with the question,"Do you know how many times his obituary is pre-written?

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"Daniels informed their guest that he had a friend who was going to love that Rannells had said that, because she had also noticed this trend as well.and started scrolling on his phone to check, while Rannells kept talking. He said,"That one I don't know. And it's sincere. And it usually starts with, 'This one really hurts.

'"And that was when Soresi managed to pull up the Instagram post...and discovered that Rannells was entirely too accurate. He read aloud,"August 25th, 'Dolly Parton, 1946 to 2026. This one just hurts too much.

'"It should be noted, though, that this particular post of Gad's featured a photo of Dolly only, not him. Still, the fact that they had nailed the exact phrasing was too funny to listeners. ,"IVE BEEN SAYING EVERYONE IRKS ME WITH 'this one really hurts' idk it feels disrespectful and also you're saying it about EVERYONE so it feels insincere even if it's not!!

"Other examples of celebrities folks got annoyed by were the models who posted photos of themselves taken by photographers who had died...which feels like one step even further removed from posting a selfie, because you don't even have a photo with the deceased to share? Really?