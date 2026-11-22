There was plenty to talk about after Virginia's game with North Carolina at Scott Stadium on Saturday, and for the second straight week, Tony Elliott had mostly

at Scott Stadium on Saturday, and for the second straight week, Tony Elliott had mostly positives to address. Here are the highlights of his postgame news conference:Nearly 50 players took part in Senior Day activities before the game, and several of them played key roles in a 41-24 victory that made the Cavaliers bowl-eligible.

"They're 12-2 at home , and the two losses have been by three points ," Elliott said. "And there hasn't been back-to-back six-win home seasons since 1894. So I know they may be judged by another metric, but in my opinion, that's a special group of young men.

Also read Phil Steele's Prediction for West Virginia's Bowl-Clinching Opportunity vs. Houston

"And a lot of them -- some of them -- stayed here through a tragedy, and some came after a tragedy after producing just 71 in five October contests.

"I know that everybody looked at me like I was crazy when I said, 'Man, we're not far off,' " Elliott said. " ... We had some injuries and some guys banged up up front. ...

But the last couple of weeks, we've protected the quarterback, so he's been able to go through his progressions, find his open guys. ... and you can sprinkle contributions from the run game.. The backs made some plays out of the backfield.

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"No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. In those five October games, Pribula threw a total of three touchdown passes.

On Saturday alone, he had four to tie his career high.

"The biggest thing for Beau is he persevered," Elliott said. "There was a lot of noise surrounding him, where it's very hard for a quarterback not to hear those things, he just insulated himself and went to work. And I think over time, Kitch figured out what he's most comfortable with and what works.

"The stat sheet showed Virginia allowed 581 yards, its highest total against a ACC opponent. But the defense intercepted two passes and made two huge fourth-down stops to halt momentum, with Fisher Camac involved in both.

"It keeps points off the board, right? " Elliott said. " ... Any time you can get a turnover on downs, that's a turnover.

I know everyone's going to look at the stats, and we've got work to do from a yardage standpoint ... but at the end of the day they found ways to get off the field, and that's the most important thing from a defensive standpoint.

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"Pressed into action due to an injury to starter Billy Edwards Jr., Burgess had quite a debut. The 6-4, 210-pound true freshman thew for 354 yards and a touchdown and ran for 106 more and a score.

"I don't want to put any pressure on that young man, but he's going to be special," Elliott said. "And that's what I told him after the game. I'm not saying he's going to be like the two I had , but man, he's damn good. ...

I think that kid is going to be phenomenal going forward, because he's got the size, the arm, the athletic ability, but I saw a lot of the 'It' factor, too.

"It's been seven years since the Cavaliers played in bowl games in consecutive seasons . In 2024, they lost their season finale at Virginia Tech when a win would have made them eligible; Saturday's win means that won't happen this year.

"I didn't mention it in the locker room," Elliott said. "Don't plan on talking about it, because all that matters is this next one. It's rivalry week, and we've got work to do from our end in making it competitive on the field. ...

We're going to put this one to bed and move on to the one that has a cup. And our name hasn't been on the cup enough.

"Steve DeShazo spent 39 years as sports editor, reporter and columnist for The Free Lance-Star newspaper in Fredericksburg, Va. He has covered University of Virginia sports for more than four decades, dating to his undergraduate days in the 1980s when he crossed paths with Ralph Sampson. He currently resides with his wife Christine in Arlington, Va. , where he enjoys live music, playing pickup basketball and walking his 100-pound dog, Bear.