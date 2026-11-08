Postgame Quotes That Matter From Brent Key After Georgia Tech's Blowout Loss to Louisville

Another week, another blowout loss at home for Georgia Tech, and now, for the first time in the Brent Key era, the Yellow Jackets are not going to be going to a

Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sideline against the Louisville Cardinals in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, and now, for the first time in the Brent Key era, the Yellow Jackets are not going to be going to a bowl game.in the first half, leading 27-10 at the half and then cruising to a win in Atlanta. Key was fired up after the game and had a number of notable quotes.

Also read Three Biggest Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 95-83 Win Over Georgia Southern

Brent Key had a lot to say after Georgia Tech's loss to Louisville and he said a lot of it very passionately: "I am damn pissed off. Damn pissed off. The way we coach, the way we play, it's embarrassing. It's a joke.

Starts with me. I know what the questions are when they come. Yeah, we're putting everything into winning games. Don't think for a second planning has not already begun on making this thing the program that our fans, our players, our boosters, administration and our alumni damn deserve.

And I told the team the same thing. So I'm not yelling at one person in there. I'm not. But I am pissed off.

Not that I haven't been for a long time, guys. But it's. So, our fans deserve better. Yellow Jacket Nation deserves better.

Everybody that wore the white and gold deserves better.

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"Nothing looks good for Georgia Tech right now. Offense, defense, or special teams, there is just nothing going right for the Yellow Jackets and that is why they are 2-7. Key was asked after the game about his thoughts on what is going wrong: "Yeah. There's never one thing, There's numerous things that compile and add up.

We'd have an hour here to do that, and I'm not going to go through the things. Very good grasp on what is taking place. And nothing takes place in a week of preparation or even in a preseason camp. Some of these things take place in January.

And without signaling any one in a preseason camp. Some of these things take place in January. And without signaling any one.

"Last season was one of the best in recent memory for Georgia Tech. They had a number of different veteran leaders on that team, including Haynes King, Jamal Haynes, and Keylan Rutledge. Key said that missing that leadership is something that is affecting this team:No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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"Huge. And I've said that before, that there was 26 seniors and those were really your leadership group. High percentage of the team were freshmen last year and are sophomores now. The guys that do care about the culture, and they were young.

They were freshmen last year. So, yes, that does definitely have something to do with it. Again, like I said, it's never any one thing. It's never two things, all right?

There's things that continue to, you know, pile up and, you know, that's part of it. But at the end today, our job is to build leaders, all right? Build leadership in the locker room and put guys in position to lead, and then they've got to take that and run with it.

"Georgia Tech played not one, but two quarterbacks in the game tonight vs Louisville and neither were very effective. Is that going to be the plan for Georgia Tech going forward? On if he made decisions to quickly this offseason The majority of decisions that Brent Key made this offseason are rearing their ugly head right now. Whether it is the coordinator picks or the roster decisions, it was a failure on all levels from Brent Key.

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He was asked about his offseason decisions after the game: "The first thing to work to change something is to dig in and figure out the root problem. Because when things like this occur, it's very easy to say. The first thing is, root problem. The first thing is, well, why?

Why does this happen? And then to be put on the spot, it's very easy for somebody to just say something. Well, now that becomes the gospel. To do the due diligence and to do it the right way, you can't succumb to an easy answer.

You've got to dig into this and really find out why. Because when there's a commitment to change something, you've got to get all the information. Look, I've been meeting with players and staff. nonstop really for a long time to figure out what the issues are. A lot of times they're not just blindly in front of you.

That's why I said I have a pretty good grasp of what the issues are. But that's some of it. Yeah, definitely. I'm never going to sit up here and make an excuse.

I'm going to take the bullets for all of it. That's my job. That's what a head coach does. That's what a leader does.

But how do things spin so 180 so quick? There's factors that go into it.

"Brent Key has talked about how he is not going to make emotional decisions about any changes regarding the program, but he talked about getting the timing right after tonight's game: "I'm not going to say I can give you the politically correct answer. Timing. is right in that, I don't want to say too many things, the wrong thing or too many things, but look, to be able to work towards putting game plans together, but also working on what this program needs, right, to put your finger on it.

And look, I meet with players all the time. That's part of what we do. And that's my job. My job is to establish the culture of the team and the accountability in the team, to maintain the discipline of the team, okay?

And then everyone else's job is to follow along with that, right, follow in line.

"Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell