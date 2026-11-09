Postal Worker Discovers '911' Note Before Finding Three Bodies in Mount Holly Home

Don Clements finds a cryptic sign and three bodies in a Mount Holly home, sparking an investigation into the deaths of a reclusive sibling trio.

Don Clements, a postal worker in New Jersey, alerted authorities to a gruesome discovery inside a ramshackle home on Winding Way in Mount Holly on Friday. While delivering mail, Clements noticed a handwritten sign on the front door that read '9-1-1 Inside' accompanied by crude drawings of two sad faces with X's for eyes. The eerie message prompted him to call 911, leading police to find the bodies of three elderly individuals inside the residence.

The Discovery of the Cryptic Warning Sign

Clements stated that the positioning of the note was suspicious because it could only be seen by someone approaching the door directly, such as the mail carrier. He pointed out that the same clear wrapping tape used to attach the ominous sign to the door was also used to seal the home's mailbox. This detail reinforced his belief that only the person responsible for visiting the front door could have placed the warning there.

Also read 3 bodies found in New Jersey home after postal worker discovers harrowing note: police

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers encountered a bloody environment inside the house. The victims were identified as three elderly individuals, although their specific names have not yet been released to the public. The investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding their deaths remains active, with officials working to determine what transpired within the home.

Neighbors Describe a Reclusive Sibling Group

Local residents described the occupants as a family of brothers and sisters who lived quietly and kept to themselves for many years. One longtime neighbor, who has lived in the area for over 50 years, noted that the family had been present before she moved in but rarely interacted with the community. She recalled that one sister worked as a crossing guard for years and was known to her children, adding a human element to the reclusive image.

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Another brother was described as being on a strict schedule, walking to a nearby 7-Eleven every afternoon around 2:30 or 3:00 PM to buy lottery tickets and drinks. David Babcock, another neighbor, mentioned that a different brother had worked at Boscov's for 40 years. Babcock emphasized that the family was generally nice and did not cause trouble, despite their isolated lifestyle.

Despite their quiet nature, the neighbors admitted they were surprised by the severity of the event. The longtime resident mentioned that while she heard no signs of violence prior to the discovery, she did notice something unusual on trash day earlier in the week. She observed an individual dressed in all black carrying a small bag out of the house and placing it at the curb, a sight she had never witnessed in all her years in the neighborhood.

Official Statements and Community Safety Assurances

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office has stated that there is no threat to the public, reassuring residents that the situation is contained. Autopsies are currently pending to determine the cause of death for the three victims. Police Chief Clifford Spencer issued a statement acknowledging the deep concern the incident has caused within the Mount Holly community.

Chief Spencer emphasized that the safety and security of residents remain his highest priority. He extended his thoughts and prayers to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident. As investigators continue their work, the Chief has asked for the community's patience and understanding while they strive to uncover the full circumstances surrounding these deaths.

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Ongoing Investigation and Future Steps

It remains unclear who may have left the '9-1-1' message, though the evidence points toward one of the residents given the exclusive visibility of the sign. The house, characterized by peeling paint and rotting window frames, has long been considered for condemnation by local officials. Some neighbors had previously expressed hope that the elderly siblings would be moved to a group home for better care.

Clements remains shaken by the bizarre nature of the discovery, noting that such events are not part of his daily routine. He expressed a strong desire that such a situation never happens again. As the investigation proceeds, the focus remains on establishing the timeline of events and identifying the cause of death for the three elderly individuals found in the Mount Holly home.