Post Office Place in Salt Lake City updates its menu with Nikkei dishes and hand rolls while showcasing one of Utah's largest Japanese whiskey collections.

Post Office Place has established itself as a durable dining fixture at 16 W. Market St. in downtown Salt Lake City for eight years, but the establishment is introducing significant updates to its culinary and beverage offerings. Executive Chef Brice Okubo and Beverage Director Jacob Sanders are leading these changes to enhance the venue's reputation as a versatile destination for both quick snacks and full dining experiences. The location sits directly next to the acclaimed Takashi sushi restaurant, creating a unique dining cluster that attracts locals and visitors alike.

Nikkei Heritage and Culinary Leadership

Takashi Gibo, the owner-chef of the neighboring Takashi restaurant, and his wife Tamara Gibo originally opened Post Office Place in 2018. The concept was designed as a companion to Takashi, focusing on nikkei cuisine, which represents a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian culinary traditions. This style reflects Gibo's personal history, having been born in Japan and raised in Peru. Brice Okubo joined the team as executive chef last year after spending fifteen years working at Takashi, bringing deep institutional knowledge to the role.

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Okubo intends to return to the backbone of Japanese-Peruvian food while integrating world flavors into the menu. The kitchen is constantly evolving, with new dishes regularly appearing based on Okubo's creative experiments. One notable example is the tiradito, a dish similar to ceviche but distinguished by its use of raw fish cut in sashimi style. This approach allows the kitchen to offer sophisticated Japanese flavors in a format that complements the bar environment.

Hand Rolls and Whiskey Collections

The current menu features a variety of hand rolls, also known as temaki, which consist of nori, rice, fresh fish, and other ingredients. Okubo describes these items as the perfect bar snack, noting that they allow the venue to serve sushi-quality food without operating as a formal sushi restaurant. This flexibility is central to the establishment's identity, allowing patrons to enjoy high-quality Japanese cuisine in a casual setting.

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Jacob Sanders manages an extensive beverage program that includes one of the largest collections of Japanese whiskey in the state. The bar menu reflects the Japanese-Peruvian focus of the kitchen, ensuring that a pisco sour, the national cocktail of Peru and Chile, is always available. Sanders also highlights the venue's eclectic spirits, including sake and boutique Japanese beers, catering to a sophisticated palate that appreciates diverse drink options.

Omakase Dinners and Event Programming

For diners seeking a more immersive experience, Post Office Place offers weekly omakase dinners that Okubo developed nearly two years ago. Omakase translates to leaving the decision-making to the chef, resulting in a curated dining journey. These communal dinners feature a prix fixe menu consisting of approximately fourteen courses, which range from single bites to more substantial portions. Okubo emphasizes that the meals are designed to be playful and experimental, encouraging guests to trust the chef's judgment.

Interested patrons can find information regarding upcoming omakase dinners by following the venue's Instagram account at @pop_slc. This programming complements the standard bar and kitchen hours, providing a full evening experience for those who wish to stay for multiple courses. The omakase option allows the kitchen to showcase its full creative range and technical skill.

Design and Operational Details

The physical space of Post Office Place is named for the street it occupies, which was historically known as Post Office Place. An old post office building once stood across the street, and the design pays homage to this history. Tamara Gibo led the design of the airy space, which features a black and white color scheme. The decor includes collage panels by Utah artist Gary Vlasic and vintage post office boxes positioned behind the host stand.

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The venue operates from Monday through Thursday with bar hours from 5 to 11 p.m. and kitchen hours from 5 to 10 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the bar remains open from 5 p.m. to midnight, while the kitchen continues to serve until 10 p.m. This schedule supports its role as a pre-theater spot or a waiting area for guests at the adjacent Takashi restaurant, while also functioning as a destination for tapas-style dinners.