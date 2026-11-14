Analysis of the November 3 midterm results reveals a clash between working-class populism and billionaire influence, urging new strategies beyond voting to address corporate dominance.

Democratic-aligned candidates secured decisive victories over Republican opponents during the election held on November 3, 2024. This outcome has sparked intense debate about the future of American political strategy and the limits of electoral change. The results have drawn sharp comparisons to the Blue Waves of recent history. These comparisons raise critical concerns about whether political shifts alone can dismantle the deep-seated power structures governing the nation.

While the electoral success of Democratic-aligned candidates is notable, experts argue that this victory does not resolve the fundamental imbalance of power between the ruling class and the general population. The focus is now shifting toward understanding how working people can leverage new tactics outside the traditional ballot box. They must secure lasting economic justice and social equity for future generations beyond the immediate political euphoria.

Also read Post-Midterm Poll Finds That Two-Thirds of Americans Disapprove of Trump

Corporate America and the wealthy elite currently hold the primary reins of economic and political power. This environment creates a system where money significantly shapes policy outcomes in ways that votes cannot match. The two-party monopoly maintains a stranglehold on American society by perpetuating a structure that favors elite interests over public welfare. This structure often results in continued military engagement, such as direct involvement in Iran and proxy conflicts elsewhere, alongside domestic policies that ignore working-class needs.

The influence of wealth on governance is evident in fundraising records that break previous benchmarks with every election cycle. Data from the Brennan Center shows that the top forty donors have contributed more in every midterm election since 2014. The total amount given by these top donors in the most recent cycle was eight times greater than their contributions in 2014. This figure holds true even when accounting for inflation and regulatory changes that have occurred over the decade.

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Working people, to use the language of the marketplace, cannot compete with that amount of money in pay-to-play politics. Money shapes policies in ways that votes do not under the current imbalance of power between the rulers and the ruled. The franchise or the vote is necessary but not sufficient to alter the relationship of domination and subordination between the rulers and the ruled in America. What follows from that relationship is more of the same war abroad and by proxy in Ukraine.

Historical transformations in American society were not achieved through voting alone but through organized action outside the political sphere. These past victories demonstrate that working people must collaborate with allies across different sectors to create movements that prioritize human needs over corporate profit. The legacy of such movements includes events like the Seattle General Strike of 1919 and the Oakland General Strike of 1946. These events serve as reminders of the power of collective labor action.

Despite the eighty-year gap since the last general strike in America, discussions about such tactics have resurfaced in response to growing economic dissatisfaction. Some activists explored the possibility of a general strike, particularly in the context of protests against housing crises and substandard living conditions seen in cities like Madrid. However, despite initial talk of such actions, no widespread strike has materialized following the November 3 elections. Many observers instead focused on the immediate political euphoria surrounding the defeat of Republican candidates.

The rise of right-wing demagoguery and authoritarian movements like MAGA is often attributed to decades of radical neoliberal economic policies. These policies favored the super-rich while failing to deliver promised benefits to the broader population. They created conditions where ordinary people struggle to make ends meet, leading to disillusionment and a search for scapegoats. The corporate media often fails to highlight these root causes, focusing instead on partisan battles that obscure the underlying economic rigged system.

U.S. voters now face the critical task of beating back the forces of fascism and confronting the billionaires who are perceived to be rigging the economy, media, and democracy. This challenge requires a bolder set of solutions than those currently offered by either major political party. It demands a robust working-class movement ready to fight for policies that put people first, rather than catering to the interests of corporate titans who benefit from the status quo.

Protests against the funding of proxy wars and the prioritization of elite interests over domestic needs are not isolated to the United States. Similar demonstrations have taken place throughout Europe, where citizens protest substandard education conditions and living situations. They do this while their governments fund conflicts such as Ukraine's war against Russia. These global movements highlight a parallel animus toward nations like Russia and Iran, driven by elite perspectives that often demonize foreign nations to justify military spending.

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The danger of returning to a passive political landscape looms as voter mobilization efforts wane after the election. This complacency fuels the establishment of pay-for-play politics, which sidelines the non-voting public and entrenches the power of the wealthy. To prevent this, activists and voters must maintain the pressure for new working-class strategies. These strategies must effectively challenge the duopoly and address the systemic inequalities that persist despite electoral changes.

We are at a crossroads where the population gets a green light to lapse back into observing national, state, and local politics. The robust voter mobilization is over, and danger looms as the establishment solidifies its hold. A symptom of this is that each election season breaks fundraising records. The working class cannot rely on votes alone to compete with the vast sums of money shaping policy. Time for new working-class tactics and strategies to forge an American movement politics that puts people first has arrived.

If not now, then when? We need a theory of change that recognizes the democratic establishment has been doing it wrong. Without the working class, there is only so much progress that can be won. The common media model is different, covering news that matters to the 99 percent. Our mission is to inform, inspire, and ignite change for the common good. Nonprofit, independent, and reader-supported, we deliver truly trustworthy daily news. Please contribute whatever you can to sustain our work.

Seth Sandronsky emphasizes that Democratic candidates' victories beg the question of a new political moment in the US. Is it similar to Blue waves of the recent past, meaning a change in political party but no improvement in the material conditions of the American population? To ask the question means to unpack the powerful actors that hold the reins of power. The actors are corporate America and the wealthy, the ruling class.

How DSA and Democrats can win the working class is the central question. We need a theory of change that recognizes the democratic establishment has been doing it wrong. Without the working class, there is only so much progress progressives can win. The 1 percent own and operate the corporate media, doing everything to defend the status quo. We must support independent journalism to deliver trustworthy news. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in?