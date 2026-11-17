Rapper Post Malone expresses fury over the Dallas Cowboys defense allowing 600 yards in a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He demands change for the struggling team.

Rapper and singer Post Malone has publicly voiced his frustration with the Dallas Cowboys following the team's 46-40 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The music star took to Instagram to criticize the team's defensive performance, which allowed an astonishing 600 total yards during the high-scoring contest.

Public Outcry Over Defensive Performance

Post Malone shared a video message expressing his disbelief that a team with such high-profile talent could continue to lose games week after week. He emphasized that the Cowboys possess what he considers the best roster in the league, yet they are failing to secure victories on the field. His comments highlight a growing sentiment among fans who feel the team is not performing to its potential despite its star-studded lineup.

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Specific Complaints Regarding Game Statistics

In his impassioned social media post, Malone specifically pointed to the defensive collapse as the primary issue. He noted that allowing 600 yards is completely unacceptable, regardless of offensive firepower. Although his own number four quarterback threw five touchdown passes, the team still lost the game. He questioned the logic behind continuing to lose on Sundays when the personnel suggests they should be dominating the league.

Emotional Appeal for Team Improvement

Despite his harsh critique, Post Malone reiterated his deep affection for the Dallas Cowboys organization. He stated that he loves the team to death but believes that something fundamental must change in Dallas to reverse their fortunes. He urged the players not to give up, acknowledging the difficulty of their situation while insisting that improvements are necessary for future success.

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Current Standing and Division Context

The Dallas Cowboys currently sit at a 4-6 record, a position that reflects their inconsistent performance this season. Malone pointed out that their division is particularly weak, which has allowed them to remain competitive despite their losses. He suggested that this divisional context is the only positive aspect of their current standing, but it does not excuse their poor defensive showing against a strong opponent like the 49ers.

Fan Sentiment and Future Expectations

The rapper's comments resonate with many fans who are equally disillusioned with the team's direction. His public criticism adds weight to the demands for immediate strategic changes within the organization. As the season progresses, the focus will remain on whether the coaching staff can address these defensive lapses and turn their performance around to meet the high expectations set by their roster.