Two years after the peak of university encampments, student activism for Palestinian rights has shifted to underground networks and legal battles, despite increased crackdowns on campus speech.

In 2024, a wave of student encampments took over universities across the United States, driven by protests against Israel's war in Gaza and demands for institutional divestment from companies profiting from the conflict. These demonstrations became a significant talking point in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, yet two years later, the physical encampments have largely disappeared from campus landscapes. Despite their absence, the movement has not vanished but has instead transformed into new forms of advocacy and community building.

The UCLA Incident and Student Response

During the initial protests, a student journalist at the University of California, Los Angeles, was injured while covering an encampment. Attackers used fireworks, bear spray, and mace on student protesters while security hired by UCLA and campus police stood by. The Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol were called in, but the violence did not stop. The attacker assaulted the journalist, sending her to the emergency room.

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She later alleged that UCLA's then-Chancellor Gene Block was responsible for the attack. Student editors asked her to remove a tweet containing this accusation, which she did. Following this event, she quit the Daily Bruin and launched an independent publication called Poppy Press. She stated that she could not stay silent after witnessing the university's handling of the situation and felt a need to express the opinions of the entire movement.

Legal Findings and Institutional Failures

Recent investigations revealed that UCLA suffered from a series of shortcomings, performance failures, systems breakdowns, and campus safety issues that contributed to the violent police intervention. In the months following the incident, students involved in the protests faced various repercussions. Many were injured, doxxed, suspended, and some were even tried for misdemeanors.

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An ACLU report highlighted these institutional failures and the broader context of the crackdown. The report noted that the university's response to the protests was part of a larger pattern affecting multiple campuses. The findings underscored the severe impact of institutional actions on student safety and free expression. The report also mentioned that similar patterns were observed at other major universities.

Impact on Campus Speech and Activism

A report from Amnesty International USA and the ACLU alleged that UCLA and other universities came down particularly hard on protesters, faculty, and staff who expressed support for Palestinian rights. The universities' responses allegedly made it easier for the Trump administration to crack down on student activism, causing long-term damage to higher education. A spokesperson for UCLA stated that the university supports the right of students to express their views through peaceful protest.

The spokesperson emphasized the responsibility to protect free expression while ensuring a safe environment for everyone. The report indicated that these actions have profoundly chilled student speech and advocacy, resulting in a steep decline in visible protests. Students from institutions like MIT and Harvard University have also been involved in similar advocacy efforts, highlighting the national scope of the issue.

Underground Movements and Future Advocacy

Uma Jayakumar, a professor of higher education and policy at the University of California, Riverside, noted that while the report quantifies a decline in protests, it does not capture how movements go underground. She explained that students are building communities with like-minded people, ensuring that the work initiated during the encampments continues. Jayakumar described this as a liberatory experience within a largely oppressive institutional space.

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Current UCLA student Raeva Mv confirmed that activism has taken another form. Students are frightened to protest openly, but the movement persists in other ways. Mv explained that activism is no longer just about big explosions of energy in rallies or encampments. Instead, it involves sustained community building and advocacy that operates beneath the surface. This shift ensures that the fight for Palestinian rights continues despite the physical removal of the encampments.