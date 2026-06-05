Post-credits scenes in 'Masters of the Universe' set up decades-awaited sequel plans

The post-credits scenes in 'Masters of the Universe' tease major characters and sequel plans for fans who have been waiting decades to see them.

After the movie ends, fans are in for a post-credits treat. While one scene is more of a fun moment, two others tease major plans for a sequel film in the series.

The first post-credits scene comes right away and is more of a stinger than anything. Following the end of the movie, Orko — the floating magician in the movie — appears and tells the story of how Prince Adam returned to Eternia.

In this version, we see a CG version of Adam that looks much more like his cartoon self, with Orko jokingly noting, ‘In today’s story we saw that muscles don’t necessarily make a man, and that having a skull for a face pretty much guarantees you’re the bad guy. ’ It’s a cute throwback to the original cartoons, and a nice comedic moment to end the movie on.

The second scene appears mid-credits and is the first of two potential teases to a future film. In it, She-Ra herself appears. The scene sees Queen Marlena (Charlotte Riley) talking to Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), hoping that one day, ‘she’ will return to Eternia. The scene then switches to a bolt of lighting surging around a sword before its revealed a woman wearing a cape and crown is holding it.

A soldier asks if she is Force Captain Adora, to which the person says ‘No, not anymore,’ revealing herself to be She-Ra. We don’t see She-Ra from the front, but her outfit is immediately recognizable. She was played by British actress Lauren Saliu. Although not in the majority of the movie, She-Ra would play a major role in any future projects as she is one of the biggest characters in the Masters of the Universe franchise.

The final teaser shows Evil-Lyn returning to the scene of their battle and retrieving the skull. She then jokingly tells it that it’s ‘looked better’ before the scene ends, teasing Skeletor’s eventual and obvious return in whatever the next project will be. Scary Movie 6 nearly had a special cameo from a popular horror director, but he turned down the offer. Viewers now have an exciting new reason to watch The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters.

Beginning this week, viewers will have the opportunity to see Jess McLeod’s She’s Nonbinary Teaser Trailer Previews Short From Bob Odenkirk & Jane Schoenbrun | Exclusive. James Handy has died at 81 following a violent incident at a Los Angeles home. Antony Starr agrees with Backrooms Director, calls cast ‘horrible’ in AI Movies. Masters of the Universe has more post-credit scenes than fans might expect.

So, make sure to remain seated till the end of the movie





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Post-Credits Scenes Masters Of The Universe Sequel Plans Orko She-Ra Evil-Lyn Skeletor The Mandalorian Jess Mcleod's She's Nonbinary Teaser Trailer P James Handy's Death Antony Starr's Agreement With Backrooms Direct AI Movies

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