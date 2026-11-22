Oklahoma's defense mostly stood tall, with the exception of back-to-back plays in the second quarter.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer drops back to pass in the first half against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI NORMAN — It took Oklahoma's offense awhile to get going against Texas A&M on Saturday, but the defense gave the No. 22 Sooners' plenty of help outside of two long pass plays on back-to-back plays in the second quarter.

The positional grades might not be as high across the board as they've been the previous two games under interim offensive coordinatorbut there was still plenty of good to go around as the Sooners won their third consecutive game to improve to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in SEC play heading into next weekend's regular-season finale at Missouri. He threw an interception in the end zone in the second quarter right after Texas A&M took the lead and then lost a fumble on the next drive.

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But Mateer bounced back to lead a long touchdown drive on a two-minute drill right before the half and then directed another long touchdown drive that ended early in the fourth with the Sooners taking the lead.scored his first touchdown of the season, catching a 5-yard touchdown pass from Mateer early in the fourth to put Oklahoma ahead for the first time.all had their moments. Hatton had a 19-yard gain in the second quarter.

Avant picked up a big first down right at the two-minute stoppage in the fourth quarter. Sategna hadn't produced much over the last two games as teams had run near-constant bracket coverage against him and Witten gotHe finished with six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. Beers hauled in his fifth touchown reception of the season in the3 closing seconds of the first half to tie the game.

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The Colorado State transfer had two catches earlier in that drive, then had four catches on the drive that started with 6:37 remaining in the third and kept going until Blaylock's touchdown catch put the Sooners ahead early in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma once again started the same group of offensive linemen but that didn't last long. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited.added six tackles, three of them solo, and 1.5 sacks. The two tied for the team lead with eight tackles. The only reason for the minus is the back-to-back plays for a combined 75 yards that wound up accounting for more than a third of Texas A&M's total offensive output.suffered a lower-body injury and eventually returned to the sidelines wearing a boot on his left foot. , who averaged 47.3 yards on six punts.

As he tried to push off to begin his forward movement, Sategna slipped, forcing the Sooners to start the drive at their own 4. It was the fourth drive Oklahoma started inside the 15. Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables.

He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City.

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Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.