Caltrans announced Wednesday that it would reopen the Posey Tube ahead of schedule after high tides and weather did not affect the tunnel.

from WED 6:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Northern Monterey Bay, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coastuntil THU 4:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, North Bay interior valleys, San Francisco Bay ShorelineCaltrans crews are racing to protect critical East Bay infrastructure from severe flooding ahead of an incoming storm, triggering traffic backups and road closures for holiday travelers.

Caltrans announced Wednesday that the Posey Tube would reopen ahead of its scheduled Friday reopening. The Alameda-to-Oakland tunnel closed because of flooding concerns tied to king tides and elevated water levels. The tube, which carries traffic from Alameda to Oakland, had been scheduled to remain closed from 8 p.m. Sunday through 5 p.m. Friday. In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Caltrans said it decided to reopen the tunnel early after monitoring the forecast.

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The agency did not provide an exact reopening time. Caltrans closed the Posey Tube because of expected king tides and El Niño-related elevated water levels. Crews installed flood protection systems as a precaution.