Portugal vs Congo Predictions, Picks & Odds — Wednesday, June 17 World Cup Match

Get the best Portugal vs. Congo predictions ahead of Wednesday's Group K opener. Free World Cup picks for June 17.

Portugal's World Cup opener presents an opportunity to back one of the tournament's most talented squads, as Roberto Martinez's side looks poised to make a statement against DR Congo.

Portugal begins its 2026 World Cup campaign on Wednesday, June 17, when it faces DR Congo in a crucial Group K matchup at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The Portuguese enter the tournament among the dark horses on the latest World Cup odds board, while DR Congo faces an uphill battle to advance from a group that also includes Colombia and Uzbekistan on the World Cup bracket.expect Roberto Martinez's side to flex its superior talent from the opening whistle, with Portugal well-positioned to cover the spread and contribute heavily toward the match total.

, and that talent advantage should be enough to produce a comfortable victory over DR Congo. Roberto Martinez's side is built around a technically gifted midfield featuring Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, and Joao Neves. Their ability to control possession and move the ball quickly through central areas allows Portugal to dictate the tempo against almost any opponent. That's a difficult matchup for a DR Congo side likely to defend deep and look for counterattacking opportunities.

Portugal's aggressive pressing often prevents opponents from turning defensive stops into meaningful attacksWhat makes this spread appealing is that DR Congo lacks the attacking threat to punish Portugal if it falls behind early. If Portugal grabs the first goal,and enters the tournament fresh off a 9-1 demolition of Armenia, while DR Congo has scored just three goals across its last five outings.

Portugal's attacking talent gives this match one of the highest scoring ceilings of any game in the opening round. Under Roberto Martinez, Portugal has embraced a more aggressive style built around possession, quick passing sequences, and constant movement in the final third. The midfield trio of Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, and Joao Neves excels at progressing the ball into dangerous areas, while wide attackers such as Rafael Leao stretch defenses and create overloads on the flanks.

That combination makes Portugal particularly dangerous against teams that prefer to sit deep. While DR Congo is expected to deploy a compact defensive block, Portugal has repeatedly shown an ability to break down organized opponents through sustained pressure and positional rotations. Much of the focus entering this tournament has been on Cristiano Ronaldo, but Portugal's biggest strength is that it no longer relies solely on the veteran striker to generate goals. Recent results also point toward goals.

Portugal has scored 35 times across its last 13 matches, including a 9-1 victory over Armenia in its most recent competitive outing. If Portugal scores first, DR Congo will eventually be forced out of its defensive shell, creating even more opportunities for the Europeans to add to their tally. : Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links.

Chris Vasile is a betting analyst with over 13 years of experience breaking down soccer betting markets, with additional coverage across the WNBA and NFL. He focuses on finding numbers that are slow to adjust — whether it’s due to scheduling spots, player usage, or recent form — and explaining why a line is worth playing.

His work has appeared across major betting and sports media platforms, including Covers, VSiN, BetMGM Network, and SportsGrid, where he’s delivered sharp analysis on both mainstream and niche markets. At Covers, he contributes to major tournament coverage and daily betting content, with a particular focus on soccer. He also runs the Game Day Wagers YouTube channel, where he shares daily picks and betting insights tailored for serious bettors.

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