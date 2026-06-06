Portugal's Rafael Leao Sent Off in Pre-World Cup Friendly Against Chile

Portugal forward Rafael Leao, a target for Manchester United, was sent off in a pre-World Cup friendly against Chile after striking an opponent. The incident occurred at the end of the first half, with both Leao and Chile's Ivan Roman receiving red cards. Portugal won the match 2-1, but the focus was on Leao's potential disciplinary issues heading into the World Cup.

Portugal 's World Cup preparations took a dramatic turn when forward Rafael Leao was sent off in a pre-tournament friendly against Chile . The 48 nations competing in the summer's event are currently engaged in warm-up matches, with Portugal , one of the favorites, taking on Chile on Saturday night.

Led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo, Roberto Martinez's side secured a 2-1 victory, thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Goncalo Guedes. However, the match was overshadowed by an incident at the end of the first half that saw Leao and Chile's Ivan Roman both dismissed. Footage showed the duo clashing on the pitch's side following an altercation between Portugal's Joao Cancelo and Chile's Felipe Faundez, with the latter appearing to kick out at his opponent.

This led to a scuffle, with Roman at the center before Leao intervened. Leao, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, is keen to leave AC Milan this summer and join the Premier League. His contract runs until 2028, and he is expected to play a significant role for Portugal in the upcoming World Cup alongside players like Joao Neves and Vitinha.

Leao's sending off could potentially impact his World Cup participation, depending on any retrospective action taken. Meanwhile, Portugal continues to prepare for the tournament, with all eyes on their star players and their performances in the upcoming matches





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Portugal Rafael Leao World Cup Manchester United AC Milan Chile Sending Off Disciplinary Issues Roberto Martinez Cristiano Ronaldo

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