Portugal's Rafael Leão Sent Off For Punching In World Cup Warmup Win Over Chile

Portugal forward Rafael Leão has been sent off for punching an opponent in a 2-1 win over Chile in a World Cup warmup in Lisbon.

Portugal forward Rafael Leão was sent off for punching an opponent during a 2-0 win over Chile in a World Cup warm-up on Saturday. Leão got into a heated altercation with Chile defender Ivan Román after he felt he had been fouled by a different opponent.

Leão was spotted throwing a punch and Román reacted angrily and both were shown straight red cards on the stroke of halftime. Portugal's forward #17 Rafael Leao takes the red card during the international friendly football match between Portugal and Chile at Estadio Nacional do Jamor in Oeiras, on June 6, 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo started the match but was taken off at halftime and his replacement, Gonçalo Guedes, scored the opening goal. Bruno Fernandes doubled Portugal’s lead in the 75th and Lucas Cepeda netted for Chile in stoppage time. Portugal is in Group K at the World Cup along with Colombia, Uzbekistan and Congo.

Portugal opens against Congo on June 17 in Houston.2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Narrowly Favored Over FranceGet more from the FIFA Men's World Cup2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Narrowly Favored Over FranceFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

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