Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. DR Congo: World Cup Group K

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line at his sixth World Cup as he chases the elusive trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal compatriots begin their World Cup adventure when they face DR Congo for the first time on Wednesday. The reigning UEFA Nations League champions have never won the World Cup before and are seeking to secure the crown for the legendary Ronaldo at his sixth and final tournament.

Despite justifiable scrutiny over his effectiveness at the elite level these days, the 41-year-old will lead the line against DR Congo and beyond. —Portugal’s No.1 sparkled with his penalty-saving heroics at Euro 2024 and, not the first time, he could put himself in the shop window this summer amid rumored interest. ’s transfer wishlist after a successful loan spell at Camp Nou, will be tasked with providing offensive support from right back.

—Dias is not the impenetrable colossus he once was when first appearing for Manchester City and Portugal, but his leadership qualities speak for themselves. —The Sporting CP defender will be tasked with containing Yoane Wissa and/or Cédric Bakambu at the NRG Stadium—a job he should be more than capable of doing.left back will be integral to Portugal breaking through a stubborn and deep-lying DR Congo defense.

Mendes has the capacity to create overloads with his powerful forward forays.will strut his stuff as he enters the World Cup off the back of another Champions League-winning campaign with PSG. Portugal need his incisive passing on Wednesday. —Having formed an incredible partnership at PSG, Neves and Vitinha has to be the best double pivot in the competition. —Rafael Leão’s daft sending off against Chile pre-World Cup may just have cemented Silva’s place in the team.

His guile, technical brilliance and versatility is invaluable to Portugal, allowing for swift rotations and the bombing on of Cancelo down the right.assists last season, Fernandes is understandably viewed as Portugal’s chief creator. The 31-year-old is at the peak of his powers and could carry his country to the title this summer.over the past six months, but a strike in Portugal’s warm-up friendly win over Nigeria will do his confidence the world of good.

—There’s only one mission for Ronaldo in North America: win the World Cup. Adding to his record 143 international goal tally will be a lovely bonus. Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.





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