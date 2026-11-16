Jorge Jesus addresses Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro's criticism after Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international football following a dispute over his benching against Norway.

Jorge Jesus has publicly addressed the controversial remarks made by Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro regarding the international retirement of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese national team manager expressed respect for the elder Mrs. Aveiro while maintaining his stance on the decisions made during the recent clash with Norway that precipitated the legend's exit from the national squad.

Jesus Defends Decisions Amidst Maternal Criticism

Jorge Jesus faced direct questions about Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro during the latest international break after she stated she was happy with Portugal's 4-1 loss to Denmark. She accused the national team setup of deceiving her son and failing to respect him, claims that Jesus acknowledged with empathy. He stated that he understands the perspective of a mother defending her child, noting that he holds Mrs. Aveiro in high regard as a lady he respects. The manager emphasized that a mother always defends her children, even to death, and he intends to continue respecting her position despite the public nature of her criticism.

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Roots of the Conflict with the Portuguese Star

The dispute originated on September 27 during the Nations League match against Norway, where Cristiano Ronaldo was left as an unused substitute for the first time in his twenty-three-year international career. Ronaldo, who has made 234 appearances and scored 146 goals for Portugal, had warmed up for the game but was not brought onto the pitch. This event triggered his immediate departure from the training camp, causing him to skip three training sessions and flee to Spain via private jet with his family. He did not watch the subsequent match against Norway, having already left the country.

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Allegations of Broken Promises and Financial Penalty

Ronaldo released a 1,996-word statement alleging that Jorge Jesus had broken a promise to apologize to the Portuguese people and his teammates for benching him. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner claimed he was guaranteed thirty minutes of playing time against Norway after the Portuguese FA persuaded him not to retire earlier. In response to this insubordination and breach of protocol, the Portuguese FA imposed a fine of £215 on Ronaldo. Additionally, he received a one-month ban from international duty, which was backdated, allowing him to be eligible for upcoming fixtures despite the ongoing controversy.

Managerial Narrative and Future Implications

Jorge Jesus insisted that he was not informed of Ronaldo's decision to retire from international football until the rest of the team discovered it. He asserted that he does not feel guilty about Ronaldo's departure and described the player as a symbol of the nation, citing a strong friendship built over the past year and a half. Jesus explained that using Ronaldo against Norway was not part of his initial plan but was a decision made based on the player's physical recovery from the previous match. Portugal now faces the challenge of moving forward in their upcoming matches, including the second game of the break against Wales, without their most illustrious historical player.