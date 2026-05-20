Portugal becomes new hotspot for midlife expats looking to escape cost of living crisis

The article highlights Portugal's rising popularity among midlife expats seeking a better quality of life in a sunnier climate. It mentions that Spain's appeal had taken a downturn, and the Middle East was not as attractive as before. The number of British expats in Portugal increased significantly, and some even started businesses they could operate remotely.

Spain's appeal to expats had taken a downturn, and the Middle East had become a less attractive prospect for those seeking a better quality of life in a sunnier climate.

However, Portugal emerged as the new hotspot for midlife expats looking to escape the cost of living crisis. The number of British expats living in Portugal had almost tripled between 2014 and 2024, according to figures from the Portuguese immigration authority, and now stands at 48,238. Many of them were running businesses they could operate remotely





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Portuguese Immigration Authority British Chamber Of Commerce Evidence For A Downturn In Spain's Appeal New Hotspot For Midlife Expats Entrepreneur Relocating To Portugal Good Quality Of Life And Lower Cost Of Living

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