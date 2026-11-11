Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened on SR 140 in Scioto County.Troopers from the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol respond

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened on SR 140 in Scioto County. Troopers from the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded at around 3:06 p.m. Tuesday after a 2004 Honda TRX350 four Trax ATV and a 2026 Ford Bronco collided.

The crash took place when the ATV, driven by 16-year-old Levi H. Risner of South Webster, attempted a left turn from New Globe Road onto SR 140 and did not yield to the oncoming Bronco, which was driven by 44-year-old Samantha J. Haddox of Greenup, Kentucky. The Ford Bronco struck the ATV during the turn. Risner died at the scene from his injuries.

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Haddox was taken by Bloom Township Ambulance to Southern Ohio Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bloom Township Fire Department, Bloom Township Emergency Ambulance Service and the Scioto County Coroner's Office assisted at the site. Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson said that he would walk out if Republicans still decided to go forward with Senate leadership elections.

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