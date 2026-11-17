Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers fall 106-98 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking their first sub-100 point game of the 2026-27 NBA season.

The Portland Trail Blazers suffered a 106-98 defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on November 16, 2026. This result marks the first time in the 2026-27 NBA regular season that Portland has scored fewer than 100 points in a game. The loss drops the team to a 9-4 record and represents their fourth loss of the year after starting with promising momentum.

Portland struggled significantly from the field, shooting a combined 38.9 percent overall and just 29.3 percent from the three-point line. Guard Damian Lillard brought the ball up court past Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels in the first quarter, but the team could not sustain offensive efficiency. The poor shooting display contrasts sharply with their previous road trip success, which included a 13-point victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Also read 4 Blazers Ruled Out vs. Wolves Means Depth Chart Will Be Tested

Deni Avdija topped the scoring charts for Portland with 27 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. His performance continued a trend of high efficiency, as he has scored 20 or more points in 11 of the team's 13 games this season. Avdija entered the contest shooting 50 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from the arc. He has shot below 43.8 percent from the floor just once, during a 5-for-13 effort against the San Antonio Spurs.

Avdija delivered one of the few bright spots of the evening by finishing 11-for-19 from the field, which equates to a 57.9 percent shooting efficiency. He also made all three of his three-point attempts. He had 21 points in the first half alone on 64.3 percent shooting, crafting another efficient performance that has become the norm for the former NBA All-Star this season.

Advertisement

Three other Blazers reached double figures, with Donovan Clingan, Scoot Henderson, and Jrue Holiday each contributing exactly 10 points. Clingan shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the field en route to his double-double, pulling down 10 rebounds. His five blocked shots really stood out, logging four of them in his first nine minutes of play.

Though Center Rudy Gobert finished with a better stat-line, Clingan more than held his own playing opposite the French big-man. Gobert controlled the paint with 18 points, 15 rebounds, and two blocks. The defensive battle in the paint was a key feature of the game, with Clingan's rim protection providing a solid foundation despite the team's offensive struggles.

The Timberwolves were led by Terrence Shannon Jr., who recorded a career-high 34 points along with three rebounds and six assists. Forward Jonathan Kuminga added 13 points and nine rebounds, while Jaden McDaniels contributed 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Minnesota's balanced attack and defensive presence proved too much for a struggling Portland offense to overcome.

When head coach Micah Nori pulled the starting lineup with approximately seven minutes remaining, the Portland bench delivered a strong response. Players Branden Carlson, Jayson Kent, Micah Potter, John Tonje, and Yang Hansen outscored their opponents 19-8 in the final minutes. The rotation players deserve recognition for maximizing their limited playing time and keeping the game competitive until the closing stages.

At one point with a minute and some change left, the bench cut the lead to nine. Their overall run included a 9-0 spurt and a 14-5 advantage over the final five minutes. John Tonje scored seven points and had four rebounds and three assists across the stretch. Carlson managed five points and five rebounds, showing great effort on both ends of the floor.

Micah Potter recorded four rebounds and one assist, while Yang Hansen added one rebound, three assists, and one steal. The combination of these five players finishing +11 in the box score highlights their impact. They deserve some praise for making the most of their minutes once the head coach pulled the plug on the starters.

Advertisement

Loser: Damian Lillard

Nov 13, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard stands on the court during a free throw attempt in a game against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a developing story. Return to this page for live updates and ongoing coverage from the Portland Trail Blazers On SI.

ELIAS ESQUIVEL

Elias Esquivel is a graduate from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's in Journalism and minor in Sports Business. He freelanced for multiple national and international publications during his time at Oregon, covering events ranging from state, college and world championships. Post graduation he transitioned to covering local preps in the Willamette Valley. He's been published in World Athletics, The Oregonian and the Portland Tribune. His favorite book is Orson Scott Card's Speaker for the Dead and his favorite video game is God of War Ragnarök. He has two cats.