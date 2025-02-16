Portland State beats Northern Colorado in a Big Sky Conference matchup, with Jaylin Henderson leading the way with 21 points. Meanwhile, other news headlines include an isolated Indigenous man's return to his tribe, a measles outbreak in Texas, and a recent development in the world of artificial food dyes.

Portland State 's Jaylin Henderson led all scorers with 21 points, adding seven rebounds and seven assists, as the Vikings defeated Northern Colorado 82-71 on Saturday night. Qiant Myers chipped in 16 points and six assists for Portland State (16-10, 8-5 Big Sky Conference). Cole Farrell contributed 15 points, shooting 5 for 10 from the field, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 3 for 3 from the free-throw line.

Northern Colorado (19-8, 11-3) was paced by Isaiah Hawthorne's 19 points and eight rebounds, while Jaron Rillie added 19 points and four assists. Langston Reynolds also contributed nine points and six rebounds for the Bears. In other news, an isolated Indigenous man returned to his tribe in the Amazon rainforest after a brief period of contact. His story highlights the challenges faced by Indigenous communities in the face of modern encroachment. Meanwhile, Texas is grappling with a measles outbreak that has reached 48 cases, marking the state's worst outbreak in nearly 30 years. This surge in cases underscores the importance of vaccinations in preventing the spread of preventable diseases.





