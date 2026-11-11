Portland's 123-103 Win Signals End of Thunder's Winning Streak

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-103 in a back‑to‑back matchup, snapping the Thunder's four‑game winning streak and exposing roster weaknesses as key players sit out.

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Portland Trail Blazers 123-103 on November 10, 2026, ending a four‑game winning streak that had included victories over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards. The game was played at the Moda Center in Portland, where the Blazers have historically held an advantage over the Thunder.

Thunder's Winning Streak Broken

After a 103-96 victory in the first game of the back‑to‑back series, the Thunder were defeated by a 20‑point margin in the second meeting. Portland opened the half with a surge that put the Thunder at a 17‑point deficit in the third period. The Thunder's defensive lapses and inability to generate high‑quality offense were the main reasons for the loss.

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Absence of Key Players Exposes Team Weaknesses

The Thunder lacked several stars. All‑NBA guard Jalen Williams, big man Chet Holmgren and defender Cason Wallace were all out with injuries. Backup forward Jaylin Williams could not fill the void left in the post. The team's margin of error shrank as a result. Consequently, Oklahoma City committed more turnovers, missed more fast‑break points and missed nearly as many second‑chance opportunities as Portland.

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Portland's Shooting Dominance Drives Result

The Blazers made 19 three‑pointers to Oklahoma City's eight, a difference of 11 beyond‑arc shots. The Thunder's shooting accuracy from long range suffered; Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander finished the game on 36 percent from the floor, and he missed all four of his three‑point attempts. The Thunder's offense was stifled both inside and outside, and the team could not counter Portland's physical pressure on Gilgeous‑Alexander.

League‑Wide Consequences and Future Matchups

With the worst three losses of the season all ending in blowouts, analysts say the Thunder's once‑dominant reputation is now merely a point of reference. The team is forced to confront that a single bad shooting night can erase the hard‑earned points attained in a typical match. The Thunder will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, and then return home for the end of the road trip. The results of these games will determine whether the Thunder can still secure a playoff spot or whether the season will finish with a record of losses more reminiscent of a rebuilding year than a title contender.