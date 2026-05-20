Portland Clean Energy Fund: Empowering Vulnerable Communities to Adapt to Climate Change

The Portland Clean Energy Fund, a billion-dollar initiative, has significantly boosted community solutions aimed at addressing climate change and its impact on vulnerable populations. The retail tax on large corporations and a community solar project funded by the fund have resulted in impressive carbon emissions reduction outcomes.

The Portland Clean Energy Fund , a billion-dollar climate justice initiative, was raised from a retail tax on large corporations in the city. Inspired by front-line communities struggling with climate change and its disproportionate impact, the fund supports community-based solutions.

Phase 1 of the community solar project funded by the fund was completed, aiming to reduce emissions and lower energy bills for 150 low-income families in Portland's Cully neighborhood, with projections of more than 25,500 metric tons of carbon emissions reduction





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Portland Clean Energy Fund Climate Change Community Solar Project Carbon Emissions Reduction Retail Tax On Large Corporations

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