A strike is looming Saturday at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, threatening to disrupt the busiest year on record for the port complex.

A strike is looming Saturday at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, threatening to disrupt the busiest year on record for the port complex.

Shipping companies and a small security workers union have been negotiating for more than a year after their labor contract expired in July 2025. Union members haveand “with little-to-no movement” on talks, the union has said it’s unwilling to work under the expired contract past Friday night, according to a statement from the Pacific Maritime Association, which represents the shipping companies at the port complex.

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The private security workers, called watchmen, patrol terminals and check IDs and credentials of people coming and going. They are represented by International Longshore and Warehouse Union’s Local 26 and make up just 2% of the ILWU’s workforce at the ports. But their work takes place across six terminals, and those terminals handle about 85% of cargo at Long Beach and 33% at Los Angeles.

If the strike happens, thousands of longshore workers, clerks and foremen “are expected to honor its picket line, severely disrupting cargo movement at the nation’s largest port complex,” the PMA said in its statement. The PMA said it has offered a package that includes wage increases and pension improvements. Recently, federal mediators joined the negotiations, but the union’s demands “have not materially changed since negotiations began,” the PMA’s statement read.

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The two sides are set to meet again on Friday, according to the PMA. A strike would throw a major wrench in any shipments. The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach move more than 31% of the country’s containerized goods. Both ports moved record amounts of cargo in September.eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward.

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