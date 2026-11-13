Port Washington Vikings Snap 50-Year Playoff Drought

The Port Washington Vikings defeated Plainview-Old Bethpage 40-0 to end a postseason drought dating to 1976, setting up a semifinal clash with Massapequa.

The Port Washington Vikings secured their first postseason victory in over five decades by routing Plainview-Old Bethpage 40-0 on Friday. This decisive 40-0 victory at Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington, New York, officially ended a playoff drought that had persisted since Gerald Ford was president. The win advances the seventh-grade team record, now 7-2, to the Nassau County semifinals.

Vikings Snap Decades-Long Postseason Drought

The Vikings advanced past the opening round of the playoffs for the first time since 1976. This milestone ends a half-century of missed postseason appearances, marking a historic turning point for the program. The team defeated Plainview-Old Bethpage with a dominant margin that showcased their offensive power and defensive resilience.

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Senior right tackle Max Eynon emphasized that the team remains focused despite the historic nature of the win. Max Eynon, who protects twin brother quarterback Harry Eynon, stated that the squad is not satisfied with merely winning a single game. The Vikings have viewed this advancement as a primary goal from the start of the season. They intend to maintain this intensity as they prepare for their next challenge.

Chiefs Await in Top-Seeded Semifinal Matchup

The fourth-seeded Vikings face their most difficult opponent yet this Saturday at Hofstra University. They will play the top-seeded Massapequa Chiefs, who entered the game with an undefeated record. Massapequa recently snapped Garden City's nation-leading streak to maintain their perfect standing in the playoffs. The Vikings are preparing for a tough test against this highly ranked squad.

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Harry Eynon acknowledged the strength of the Chiefs but remains focused on the Vikings' own performance standards. He noted that there are no surprises within the team, as they have been prepared for this level of competition all season. The Vikings are treating this matchup as a crucial step rather than a final destination. Their mindset is centered on executing their own game plan effectively.

Team Rebounds from Heartbreaking Loss to Syosset

The current roster is driven by the memory of a devastating loss to Syosset last year in the opening round. Port Washington fell to Syosset 49-48 in a double-overtime thriller decided by a failed two-point conversion. That loss created a deep hunger within the players to return to the same stage and succeed. Senior quarterback Harry Eynon recalled that the desire to be back in that position started the moment the clock struck zero.

The team culture has evolved significantly since that painful defeat. Players have taken ownership of the program, often leading chants and setting the tone during practices. Harry Eynon explained that the motivation comes directly from the players themselves rather than just the coaching staff. This internal drive has united the group and sharpened their focus on reclaiming their place in the postseason.

Cloghessy Leads Resilient Vikings Into Semifinals

Head coach Kevin Cloghessy is guiding a group that shares a strong bond forged over years of development. He has watched these athletes grow from middle school into the varsity ranks. Cloghessy expressed deep care for these students, noting the special connection they share. This cohesion is evident in their locker room traditions, such as jumping to music after victories.

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Senior running back Joe Fox highlighted the new tradition of celebrating wins together with the song Jump Around. The team also enjoys listening to Lynyrd Skynyrd during practices, creating a loose and positive atmosphere. Max Eynon, an Ohio State lacrosse commit, stressed the importance of staying within their own sphere of influence. The Vikings plan to ignore the reputation of Massapequa and focus on their own execution on the field.

Community Youth Program Revival Boosts Future Outlook

The success of the current Vikings squad is partly attributed to the revival of the Port Youth Activities tackle program. Many seniors, including Levi Felix and Eddie Conlon, began playing without pads in sixth grade. They recall visualizing their future on the field while serving as water boys or playing makeshift games. This early exposure helped cultivate a deep passion for the sport within the community.

Eddie Conlon sees the resurgence of youth football as a hopeful sign for the next generation. He notes that young children are now present at games, eager to learn the game. This renewed interest in tackle football provides a solid foundation for the program's future. The current senior class feels a responsibility to inspire these younger players. Their achievements serve as proof that hard work and dedication yield results. The Vikings are now one win away from advancing further in the tournament.