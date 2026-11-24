Ryan Calkins discusses the recent FAA outage, questioning the role of single point failures in national aviation disruptions. He provides detailed tips for Thanksgiving travel at SEA, including security checkpoint updates, parking recommendations, and traffic mitigation strategies, while highlighting the airport's operational resilience and future growth projections.

Ryan Calkins, the President of the Port of Seattle Commission, recently addressed the public regarding Thanksgiving travel expectations and offered critical commentary on the recent nationwide Federal Aviation Administration outage that caused significant disruptions across the aviation sector.

During his remarks, Calkins expressed skepticism regarding the technical explanations provided for the systemic failure, noting that the reliance on a single router as a critical point of failure for such a complex national network appears to be a significant vulnerability. He emphasized that in a modernized infrastructure, a single equipment failure should not have the capacity to cripple the entire system, suggesting that further analysis and modernization of aging infrastructure are necessary to prevent future occurrences.

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SEA Airport Resilience During Disruption

Despite the national backdrop of confusion and delay, Calkins highlighted the resilience of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, known as SEA, which returned to normal operations by the end of the weekend following the disruption. He praised the dedication of airport employees and volunteer navigators who played a crucial role in assisting travelers who were stranded due to canceled flights, describing their efforts as a tremendous job under difficult circumstances.

Looking ahead to the busy Thanksgiving holiday period, Calkins provided detailed guidance for travelers to minimize stress and navigate the airport efficiently. He estimated that the busiest days would see approximately 160,000 passengers moving through the facility, a figure that is notably lower than the roughly 200,000 passengers seen on busy summer days. This shift indicates that summer has become the peak season for SEA due to the substantial growth in tourism in Seattle.

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For those planning to fly, Calkins strongly recommended arriving two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights, advising even those who are familiar with the airport to follow this protocol. He noted that expanded checkpoint capacity and improved staffing have significantly reduced wait times, with statistics showing that ninety-four percent of passengers clear security within twenty minutes.

Security Checkpoint Enhancements At SEA

Specific enhancements include Checkpoint 1 on the baggage claim level at the south end and the refurbished Checkpoint 6 near the Alaska Airlines ticketing area at the north end. Travelers with only carry-on luggage are encouraged to use the baggage claim-level checkpoint for faster processing.

Additionally, the Port of Seattle is phasing out the SEA Spot Saver service, which allowed passengers to reserve security screening times, because current wait times have become sufficiently short that the service is no longer deemed necessary. However, passengers who have not yet utilized the service are encouraged to use it before it is discontinued.

Parking Solutions For Holiday Travelers

In addition to security procedures, Calkins addressed concerns regarding congestion on the airport's arrivals and departures drives, offering practical solutions for drivers and passengers alike. To alleviate traffic bottlenecks, the airport has implemented an expanded approach to arrivals, including a dedicated lane that provides direct access to the parking garage. For Thanksgiving weekend, the Port introduced an offer allowing individuals picking up passengers to park for free for ninety minutes during designated evening hours.

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This initiative allows drivers to wait comfortably in the garage and pick up their loved ones without incurring parking fees. Calkins also suggested using the less congested terminal levels, recommending that departing travelers use the arrivals level in the morning and take an escalator upstairs, while evening pickups can utilize the departures level.

Furthermore, he highlighted the Port of Seattle's strategic focus on international and transcontinental connections, noting that the airport aims to handle approximately fifty-four million passengers this year. With continued improvements, the facility could eventually accommodate around sixty-six million passengers annually. To support these operations, the airport is incorporating machine learning and artificial intelligence to enhance process management, route planning, and operational efficiencies, ensuring that SEA remains a competitive and efficient hub in the regional transportation system.