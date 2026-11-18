The Port of San Diego's Board of Port Commissioners Tuesday approved the first increase in hourly parking rates along the North Embarcadero since 2017, as well as extending hours payment is required.

Parking revenue, tenant payments and maritime cruise operations are how the Port of San Diego generates revenue. It does not collect taxes. Changes are coming to San Diego’s Waterfront and some visitors will soon be paying more.

Port commissioners discussed plans for the Maritime Museum and new parking rates along the Embarcadero. NBC 7’s Jackie Crea explains what’s changing. The Port of San Diego's Board of Port Commissioners Tuesday approved the first increase in hourly parking rates along the North Embarcadero since 2017, as well as extending hours payment is required.

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Starting Jan. 4, 2027, the hourly rate at port parking meters and pay stations will increase from $2.50 to $3.50, from the Crescent at the north end to Ruocco Park at the south end, including in Tuna Harbor Park and along North Harbor Drive, according to a board statement. The increase is due to 49% inflation over the past decade, and remains below market rates for parking for the area, the port board said.

Parking rates at all other parts of the port waterfront will stay the same -- many of them free. The effective hours for payment along the North Embarcadero will be extended two hours to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and will also include Embarcadero Marina Parks North and South.

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These parking limits will be enforced seven days per week, with the Crescent area having a four-hour time limit and a three-hour time limit applying everywhere else in the enforcement zone.

"This effort is intended to boost parking space turnover, ensuring more visitors and residents can enjoy the unique opportunities on the dynamic waterfront," the port board statement read. Parking revenue, tenant payments and maritime cruise operations are how the Port of San Diego generates revenue. It does not collect taxes. The funding goes toward the port's 23 public parks, Harbor Police, environmental protection and access to the tenant businesses and attractions.

Additionally, the port will add June 19, Juneteenth, as an 11th free parking holiday and will rename the March 31 holiday Farmworkers' Day.