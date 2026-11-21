The state-owned railroad approved final plans for the spur line this week. The project is expected to cost $311 million, mostly funded by the federal government.

Construction on the long-awaited Port MacKenzie railroad line may start in summer, the CEO of the Alaska Railroad said by phone Thursday evening. The line, which will connect Port MacKenzie to the railroad’s main line, has been expected for almost 35 years and promises to generate an industrial boom for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough by unlocking an alternative to the Port of Alaska in Anchorage and the port in Seward.

The developers of an antimony mine and a coal-fired computing data center have already announced construction projects at the port in anticipation of the rail line. This week, the board of directors for the state-owned railroad gave final approval for the $311 million rail line, which will be principally funded by a grant from the federal government .

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The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority is expected to provide $33 million in matching funds to unlock the grant, the railroad will pay additional costs from savings, and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough will provide cash, land and gravel to fulfill the remainder of the required match. Alaska Railroad CEO Bill O’Leary said the exact timing of construction will depend on how quickly the federal government approves the railroad’s plans.

“Our goal is to really break ground this summer, but that is dependent upon a number of things that are going to involve the grantor agency, and how fast they can move in getting the grant in place and getting through any of the just formalities or required approvals that need to be there,” O’Leary said. “To that end, we’ve been already engaged with them.

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We’re working with them on what our timeline could be, and we’ll know more, I think, in the next — probably — month to six weeks about their stance on all that. ” As planned, the 32-mile rail line will stretch from Cook Inlet northward, along the western fringe of the Mat-Su’s built-up area, to the railroad’s main line near Houston.

Proposed as far back as 1992, before Port MacKenzie was even built, the railroad spur didn’t begin moving forward until 2002, when proponents started clearing a 30-foot-wide right-of-way. The project was poised to move forward in 2007 , but local opposition and a lack of funding stopped it again. Incremental progress followed in subsequent years — land was cleared and roadbed laid along much of the route, but no tracks followed .

Last year, the Alaska Railroad explored a public-private partnership with AIDEA and a group called Alaska Industrial Partners, but the railroad’s board had concerns with that arrangement and applied for a large federal grant, which was approved in October.

“This is a major win for the Mat-Su Borough and our entire state, and another important step toward unlocking Alaska’s extraordinary resource potential,” said Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, in a statement announcing the grant. The announcement was one of several high-profile funding announcements made by the Trump administration in Alaska before the November election, which included Sullivan’s re-election campaign. Sullivan, who lost re-election, is a close ally of the administration.

The grant was paid for with money approved for a rail program under the bipartisan infrastructure law enacted by Congress during President Joe Biden’s administration.

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“This is exactly what we envisioned when we included the … program in our bipartisan infrastructure law, and it’s why I continue to push for additional funding through our annual appropriations process,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, in a statement announcing the grant.

“Good things happen in Alaska when we help fund infrastructure investments at the federal level. ” AIDEA has not yet voted to approve its $33 million match; that approval had been scheduled for a vote Thursday, but after five hours of closed-door discussions the corporation’s board adjourned its meeting until Nov. 24. Gov.

-elect Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has asked AIDEA to pause spending actions until he takes office in early December, but O’Leary said he doesn’t think the incoming governor will oppose the railroad project. This year, the Alaska Legislature voted 58-1 in favor of a resolution backing the railroad line , indicating it has broad, bipartisan support.

“It’s something we’ve been working on for a long time. We’re really excited to finally see a path forward to get tracks in the ground,” O’Leary said.

“A lot of folks have been waiting a long time to see this get done. So we’re excited to be able to move forward on that. ” Originally published by the Alaska Beacon , an independent, nonpartisan news organization that covers Alaska state government.