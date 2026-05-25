Port Coppers FC wins L.A. Fleet Week soccer tournament ahead of World Cup

Los Angeles Port Police Department's soccer team captures championship trophy at the 10th annual L.A. Fleet Week in San Pedro, competing against military and law enforcement players in a five-on-five match. The event was part of the World Cup preparations and featured multiple activities, including ship tours, photo opportunities, and community gatherings. A separate flyover event took place on Sunday earlier in the weekend, showcasing a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter.

Port Coppers FC, members of the Los Angeles Port Police Department , captured the championship trophy in a five-on-five soccer tournament on Monday, May 25, 2026, at the 10th annual L.A.

Fleet Week in San Pedro. The event was staged by FIFA in advance of the upcoming World Cup. , Michael Gomez of Colton poses for a photo with his sons Leon, 11, and Michael Jr. (10) in the FIFA activation zone on Monday, May 25, 2026, at the 10th annual L.A. Fleet Week in San Pedro.

The event was staged by FIFA in advance of the upcoming World Cup. , Tony and Roxy Galindo Perez of San Pedro pose for a photo with their daughter Gianna, 3, in the FIFA activation zone on Monday, May 25, 2026, at the 10th annual L.A. Fleet Week in San Pedro. The event was staged by FIFA in advance of the upcoming World Cup.

, William Huang from Long Beach, 7, plays in the FIFA activation zone on Monday, May 25, 2026, at the 10th annual L.A. Fleet Week in San Pedro. The event was staged by FIFA in advance of the upcoming World Cup. , Attendees visit the FIFA activation zone on Monday, May 25, 2026, at the 10th annual L.A.

Fleet Week in San Pedro. The event was staged by FIFA in advance of the upcoming World Cup. , Ethan Chen, 11, and William Huang, 7, show off their prizes in the FIFA activation zone on Monday, May 25, 2026, at the 10th annual L.A. Fleet Week in San Pedro.

The event was staged by FIFA in advance of the upcoming World Cup. , Summer Gamboa of Lawndale and Olivia Lozano of Gardena see a photo opportunity in the FIFA activation zone on Monday, May 25, 2026, at the 10th annual L.A. Fleet Week in San Pedro. The event was staged by FIFA in advance of the upcoming World Cup.

, Players from the military and law enforcement compete in a five-on-five soccer tournament on Monday, May 25, 2026, at the 10th annual L.A. Fleet Week in San Pedro. The event was staged by FIFA in advance of the upcoming World Cup. ,

Fleet Week in San Pedro. The event was staged by FIFA in advance of the upcoming World Cup. , A Los Angeles Fire Department AW 139 helicopter crew performs a demonstration as it passes the Battleship Iowa’s gun turrets during a flyover at L.A. Fleet Week on Sunday, May 25, 2025, in San Pedro. ,(Photo by Howard Freshman, Contributing Photographer





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FIFA World Cup Los Angeles Port Police Department L.A. Fleet Week Soccer Tournament Military Players Law Enforcement Players San Pedro Port Coppers FC Championship Trophy Ship Tours Photo Opportunities Community Gatherings Flyover Event Los Angeles Fire Department AW 139 Helicopter

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