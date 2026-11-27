Porsha Williams Is Engaged
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said “yes” to girlfriend Patrice “Sway” McKinney.
“I said YES,” Williams captioned a slo-mo make-out video of the two on Instagram, which includes a close-up look at her gargantuan ring. “I love you forever,” she added, tagging McKinney.that she didn’t want to “hide” that she was dating a woman.
“I want to live in my truth,” she said. “I have found someone who I really enjoy getting to know, and it’s been great. ” Williams was previously married to NFL star Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013, and Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia from 2022 to 2025. She also has one child, a 7-year-old daughter named Pilar, with her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley.
Several of Williams’s fellow Housewives showed up in the comments to share their congratulations, including Angela Oakley, Phaedra Parks, and Drew Sidora — which leads me to wonder, will the wedding be televised? I mean, if this is the engagement announcement, just imagine the wedding.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at TheCut
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News