The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said “yes” to girlfriend Patrice “Sway” McKinney.

“I said YES,” Williams captioned a slo-mo make-out video of the two on Instagram, which includes a close-up look at her gargantuan ring. “I love you forever,” she added, tagging McKinney.that she didn’t want to “hide” that she was dating a woman.

“I want to live in my truth,” she said. “I have found someone who I really enjoy getting to know, and it’s been great. ” Williams was previously married to NFL star Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013, and Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia from 2022 to 2025. She also has one child, a 7-year-old daughter named Pilar, with her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley.

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Several of Williams’s fellow Housewives showed up in the comments to share their congratulations, including Angela Oakley, Phaedra Parks, and Drew Sidora — which leads me to wonder, will the wedding be televised? I mean, if this is the engagement announcement, just imagine the wedding.