Porsha Williams announces her engagement to Sway McKinney with a romantic video. Discover the details of the proposal, the stunning diamond ring, and the couple's coordinated looks.

Reality television star Porsha Williams has officially announced her engagement to Sway McKinney. The couple shared the news on November 24 through an Instagram Reel posted jointly. The video captures a passionate kiss following the proposal event.

The Proposal Event and Ring Details

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Williams revealed the engagement with a caption stating she said yes on November 21, 2026. She thanked McKinney by tagging his handle, @sway_thepro. The couple displayed the engagement ring in several poses within the reel. Williams wore a floor-length black strapless dress with silver crystal embellishments. Her ensemble included a diamond choker and oversized earrings. McKinney wore a black tuxedo with jeweled sleeve details. He also wore trousers with a decorative crystal strip.

Wedding Attire and Visual Presentation

The couple coordinated their formalwear for the engagement celebration. Williams accessorized with a matching bracelet to complete her look. The visual presentation emphasized elegance and high fashion. Fans responded immediately to the announcement. The post garnered thousands of likes and comments. Followers praised the couple for their public display of affection.

Fan Reactions and Social Media Buzz

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One user commented that Porsha knows how to secure a ring baby. Another follower congratulated both parties on their union. The comment noted that their forever union was inevitable. A third fan remarked that the ring continues to grow. Another person wished the couple love and peace. The comments highlighted the strong support from their audience.

Relationship History and Timeline

The couple made their public debut in November 2025. Williams introduced McKinney to her social media followers then. She posted pictures and videos of them dancing together. The birthday post marked the start of their public relationship. The engagement follows nearly a year of dating.

McKinney Responds on Social Platforms

McKinney reposted the footage on his Instagram Stories. He added the caption My fiancé to the video. This action confirmed his side of the announcement. The couple has maintained a close presence on social media. Their engagement marks a significant milestone in their lives.

Future Implications for the Couple

The announcement has solidified their status as a power couple. The coordinated outfits suggest planned public appearances ahead. Fans are eagerly anticipating their wedding preparations. The engagement ring remains a focal point of the media attention. The couple continues to share updates with their followers.