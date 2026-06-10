Porsche Unveils Three Custom 911s Inspired by Toy Story Characters Ahead of Film Premiere

Porsche's Sonderwunsch team has crafted three bespoke 911 sports cars based on Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie from Toy Story. The cars made an appearance at the Toy Story 5 premiere and will be auctioned in 2026 to benefit major charities.

Porsche has collaborated with Disney and Pixar to create three bespoke high-performance sports cars inspired by the main characters of the Toy Story franchise: Woody , Buzz Lightyear , and Jessie .

These unique models were unveiled at the Los Angeles premiere of Toy Story 5, marking the latest chapter in a partnership that began in 2022 with the creation of the one-off 911 Sally Special, a road-legal interpretation of Sally Carrera from the Cars film series. That car sold for $3.6 million at auction, and the three new Toy Story 911s are scheduled for a joint auction in 2026, with proceeds benefiting charities such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the American Red Cross, and the Starlight Children's Foundation.

Each vehicle is based on a different Porsche 911 variant and has been meticulously transformed by Porsche's Sonderwunsch team to capture the essence of its respective character, using paint, fabric, and detailed craftsmanship rather than decals or vinyl graphics. The process required approximately 350 man-hours per car to hand-finish every element. The Woody tribute starts with a standard Porsche 911 Carrera T, priced at £115,400, and features a custom Carrera T Blue paint inspired by his denim jeans.

To achieve an authentic fabric texture, real denim was pressed into the wet paint. Accents in Coffee Black and Aurum Gold reference his waistcoat, while red graphics echo his neckerchief. The wheels are custom five-spokes in black and gold, reminiscent of his sheriff badge. Inside, Speed Yellow leather inserts with a stitched red checkered pattern mirror his shirt, and brown vintage leather covers the cabin, evoking his cowboy hat and boots.

The door sills bear the phrase "Ride like the wind!

" in pressed lettering. Buzz Lightyear's model uses the high-performance 911 GT3 RS as its foundation, further enhanced with the £19,351 Weissach Package, bringing the starting value to around £200,000. The extensive aerodynamic elements, particularly the large rear spoiler, serve as a canvas for replicating Buzz's deployable space suit wings. Graphics inside the hood vent mimic his chest panel buttons, the Space Ranger logo is mounted ahead of the windshield, and "Lightyear" is stamped on the bonnet.

The interior receives a purple and green theme, and illuminated door sills display the iconic line "To infinity and beyond" when opened. Jessie's car is a 911 Targa 4 GTS, starting at £154,400. It sports White Metallic paint, referencing her shirt, with Atacama Yellow accenting the windscreen frame to match her blouse. The removable Targa roof is finished in a color that resembles her hat.

Denim upholstery throughout the seats and interior alludes to her jeans, and the floor mats feature a black-and-white cowhide pattern. Her catchphrase "Yee Haw!

" lights up on the door sills. These three vehicles represent a blend of automotive artistry and cinematic nostalgia, celebrating a beloved franchise while supporting philanthropic causes through their future sale





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