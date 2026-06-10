Porsche Unveils Three Custom 911 Cars Inspired by Toy Story Characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie

Porsche's Sonderwunsch division has created three bespoke 911 sports cars based on Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie from Toy Story. Each model features meticulous hand-finished paint and material work, taking 350 hours per car. The vehicles will be auctioned in 2026 to support children's and humanitarian charities.

Porsche 's Sonderwunsch custom division has unveiled three highly bespoke 911 sports cars inspired by the beloved characters Woody , Buzz Lightyear , and Jessie from Disney Pixar 's Toy Story franchise.

This collaboration, which began in 2022 with the creation of a one-off 911 Sally Special from the Cars film series, now sees three unique creations built to celebrate the premiere of Toy Story 5. Each car is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, requiring approximately 350 man-hours of hand-finishing per vehicle, with every design element integrated through paint and material rather than decals or vinyl wraps.

The Woody tribute is based on a 911 Carrera T, featuring a distinctive Carrera T Blue paint enhanced by pressing real denim fabric into the wet surface to replicate his jeans. Accents in Coffee Black and Aurum Gold echo his waistcoat, while red graphics reference his neckerchief.

The custom five-spoke wheels resemble his sheriff's badge, and the interior includes Speed Yellow leather with a red checkered stitch pattern mimicking his shirt, brown vintage leather for his hat and boots, and 'Ride like the wind!

' etched into the door sills. The Buzz Lightyear model uses a 911 GT3 RS with the Weissach Package as its foundation, allowing the massive rear wing to evoke Buzz's deployable space suit wings. The hood vent graphics mimic his chest panel buttons, the Space Ranger logo is prominently placed ahead of the windscreen, and 'Lightyear' is stamped on the bonnet. Inside, a purple and green theme prevails, and illuminated door sills project 'To infinity and beyond'.

The Jessie car is a 911 Targa 4 GTS, painted in White Metallic to reflect her shirt, with Atacama Yellow accents mirroring her blouse. The Targa roof matches her hat, while denim upholstery throughout the cabin references her jeans, and black-and-white cowhide-patterned floor mats complete the look. Her catchphrase 'Yee Haw!

' glows on the door sills. All three vehicles will be auctioned together in 2026, with proceeds benefiting charities including Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the American Red Cross, and the Starlight Children's Foundation. This project underscores Porsche's commitment to ultra-personalization through its Sonderwunsch program and celebrates a partnership that blends automotive excellence with cinematic nostalgia, creating functional works of art that appeal to enthusiasts and fans alike





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Porsche 911 Sonderwunsch Toy Story Woody Buzz Lightyear Jessie Custom Car Charity Auction Disney Pixar

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