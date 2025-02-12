Porsche 992 GT3 RS Gets Wet-Weather Ready with New Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 Tires

Porsche has introduced a new Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres designed specifically for wet weather driving, expanding the track-ready window for the 992 GT3 RS.

A new tyre option designed specifically for wet weather driving is a welcome addition for owners of the Porsche 992 GT3 RS . The Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 is the latest tyre offering for the 992 RS, replacing the previous options of the Cup 2 and Cup 2R tyres. While the Cup 2 is a fantastic circuit tyre, it's not ideal for wet conditions, a common occurrence in regions like the UK. The PSS5 tackles this issue head-on, promising improved performance in less-than-ideal weather.

It has been under development since 2022, with input from Porsche racing driver Jörg Bergmeister at Michelin's facility in Lochaux. The tyre features a tread pattern with four large 7.4mm central grooves to effectively displace water, along with a compound incorporating more silica for enhanced grip and quicker warm-up times.Porsche and Michelin claim the Pilot Sport S 5 performs optimally between 4 and 15.5 degrees Celsius, a temperature range where the Cup 2 struggles. This expanded operating window opens up more opportunities for track days, even during the spring and fall seasons. Importantly, the PSS5 maintains the communicative feel and confidence-inspiring nature of the Cup tyres, while still achieving impressive performance gains. Michelin's testing showed the Pilot Sport S 5 was over 10 seconds faster than the Cup 2 on a wet track. Furthermore, testing at Portimao and the Nurburgring in warmer conditions demonstrated strong performance outside its intended operating range. The development of this new tyre is driven by a demand from performance-oriented customers who want to maximize track time, according to Andreas Preuninger, Head of GT Road Cars Development at Porsche.The new tyres, 275/30 ZR 20s and 335/30 ZR 21s, are initially launching in the US, with a UK release expected soon. This launch coincides with a growing trend of GT3 RS ownership, with many owners logging limited mileage due to concerns about weather conditions. The arrival of the PSS5 is poised to encourage more RS owners to get out on the track and experience the full potential of their vehicles





