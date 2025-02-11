Porsche 911 Dakar Returns with Hybrid Power for Enhanced On- and Off-Road Performance

The legendary Porsche 911 Dakar is making a comeback, this time embracing hybrid technology to deliver an even more thrilling driving experience both on and off the road. The new model is set to debut in late 2025 and will be available in limited quantities, promising exclusivity and desirability.

Porsche is poised to revive the iconic 911 Dakar , this time infused with hybrid technology and promising even more exhilarating on- and off-road capabilities. Reliable sources have informed Autocar that the enhanced model is undergoing intensive development at Porsche 's renowned Weissach engineering centre, slated to become part of the German automaker's rejuvenated 992-series 911 lineup.

While an official spokesperson declined to comment on product speculation, Autocar understands that Porsche executives have tentatively set a launch date for late 2025. True to its predecessor's exclusivity, the new 911 Dakar will once again be offered in limited quantities, although the exact production figures remain undisclosed.The new 911 Dakar will inherit the rugged and elevated design that characterized its predecessor, but under the hood, it will be powered by Porsche's groundbreaking new T-Hybrid powertrain. This innovative system, already employed in the facelifted 911 GTS, seamlessly combines a turbocharged 3.6-litre flat-six engine generating 478bhp and 420lb ft of torque with a gearbox-mounted electric motor that contributes an additional 53bhp and up to 111lb ft. Furthermore, the system utilizes cutting-edge heat transfer technology borrowed from Porsche's Le Mans-conquering 919, efficiently charging the 1.9kWh battery. In the 911 GTS, the T-Hybrid configuration produces a formidable combined output of 534bhp and 450lb ft. By comparison, the previous 911 Dakar's turbocharged 3.0-litre flat six, shared with the previous-generation GTS, delivered 473bhp and 420lb ft.This hybrid power boost is anticipated to significantly reduce the previous Dakar's 0-62mph sprint time of 3.4 seconds. Moreover, the electric assistance promises to enhance fuel economy, with the 911 GTS achieving a combined average of 25.7-26.9mpg. Further details remain shrouded in secrecy, but based on the original 911 Dakar, the successor is expected to be exclusively available with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and all-wheel drive. Porsche is also diligently crafting a new palette of paint schemes and other bespoke options through its Sonderwunsch (Special Wish) program for the new model. Prices for the new 911 Dakar are projected to surpass those of its predecessor, which commanded £173,000 in the United Kingdom.





