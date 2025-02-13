Porsche 911 Dakar Gets A Matching Electric Tow Vehicle

A special client commissioned Porsche Classic Center Gelderland to create a custom VW ID. Buzz wrapped in a Rothmans livery that echoes the Porsche 911 Dakar. This unique electric van is designed to tow the iconic rally car in style.

The custom ID. Buzz showcases a Rothmans livery to harmonize with the Porsche 911 Dakar . Porsche Classic Center Gelderland crafted this unique ID. Buzz for a discerning client. The ID. Buzz is based on the rear-wheel-drive passenger model, boasting 282 hp of power. Imagine wanting to tow your Porsche 911 Dakar while maintaining an equally stylish aesthetic. Enter this bespoke VW ID. Buzz, wrapped to perfectly match the livery of the rally-ready sports car.

If you're going to tow a Porsche, do it with panache. This one-off electric van was the brainchild of the Porsche Classic Center Gelderland in the Netherlands. Its exterior is adorned with the iconic Rothmans-inspired color scheme, blending dark blue and white with red and gold graphics. Porsche lettering and racing stickers along the profile complete the retro-styled makeover, making it appear as a quintessential support vehicle for a classic motorsport campaign. The custom wrap mirrors the Rally Design Pack available for the Porsche 911 Dakar, a tribute to the brand's 1984 Paris-Dakar Rally victor. However, to circumvent tobacco advertising restrictions, the Rothmans logo has been replaced with Rough Roads branding, preserving the vintage rally ambiance while avoiding any associations with cigarette sponsorship. Instead of utilizing the cargo variant of the ID. Buzz, Porsche opted for the passenger model. From its exterior, it's evident this is the rear-wheel-drive version, equipped with 282 hp (210 kW / 286 PS), rather than the sportier GTX trim featuring its dual-motor 335 hp (250 kW / 340 PS) setup. Then again, with a 911 Dakar on the trailer, performance aspirations are more than adequately fulfilled. This isn't the inaugural VW ID. Buzz sporting a Porsche-inspired livery. In 2023, Porsche Netherlands created eight VW ID. Buzz Renndienst specials. These were modern interpretations of the Porsche Renndienst support vans, which were based on the air-cooled VW T1 and T2 models. While liveries are undeniably cool, things become even more intriguing when VW vans are fitted with genuine Porsche components. A prime example is the B32, a VW Transporter T3 with a Porsche VIN, utilized to transport spare parts for the 959 Dakar rally car in 1985. This special T3 is equipped with a Carrera-swapped 3.2-liter flat-six generating 228 hp (170 kW / 231 PS), alongside stiffer suspension and upgraded brakes. The one-off ID.Buzz adorned with the iconic livery might inspire Porsche 911 Dakar owners to acquire matching VWs for their towing endeavors. And if you missed out the first time, fret not, as the 911 Dakar is rumored to make a comeback in 2026 as part of the facelifted 992.2 lineup, integrating hybrid power derived from the 911 GTS





