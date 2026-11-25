Porsche has confirmed its first all-electric two-seater, the 718 Boxster EV, will be the most powerful Boxster ever, debuting in early 2027 with deliveries from mid-2027.

Porsche has confirmed that its first all-electric two-seater sports car, the 718 Boxster EV, will be the most powerful version of the Boxster ever built.

Porsche 718 Boxster EV Debut Timeline and Production

The production model will make its global debut in the first quarter of 2027, with first deliveries expected around the middle of next year. The car will be built at Porsche's main plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany, after covering around four million test kilometres, about 2.5 million miles, under a wide range of conditions. Porsche has described the model as now on the home straight of its development as a production vehicle.

Also read We Drove the All-Electric 2027 Porsche 718 Boxster, and It’s Almost Too Good

The 718 Boxster EV will use an 800-volt system architecture and will be rear-wheel drive in all models. It will sprint from 0-62 mph in under three seconds and reach a top speed of more than 155 mph. That makes it quicker than the current petrol Cayman 718, which takes between 3.4 and 5.7 seconds. Range is still unknown, but it has been suggested it could be around 300 miles on a single charge.

Pricing is also unconfirmed, though estimates range from 80,000 to 100,000 pounds, well above the MG Cyberster roadster, which costs between 55,245 and 60,245 pounds. Full specifications and pricing will be announced later. Unlike most EVs, which place their battery pack in the floor, the 718 Boxster EV mounts its battery directly behind the seats, exactly where an internal-combustion engine would normally sit.

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This new E-Core architecture, tailor-made for the 718, shifts the weight balance from the typical 50/50 to a more mid-engine-sports-car-like 40/60. It mirrors the Cayman's mid-engined, rear-wheel-drive layout that is finely tuned for balanced handling. It also allows for a low seating position, just as low as in the gas-powered Boxster, and preserves the car's proportions without a thick battery pack intruding. The trunk and frunk are nearly identical in size to the previous car.

Porsche promises that intelligent lightweight construction will keep the overall weight similar to current 911 Cabriolet models with the T-Hybrid powertrain. For reference, a 911 GTS Cabriolet weighs around 3,700 pounds. After many laps in a prototype at the Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles, our gut feeling is that the Boxster EV weighs somewhere between 3,700 and 4,000 pounds. That is exceptional for an EV but heavier than the outgoing 718 GTS 4.0, which weighed under 3,200 pounds.

718 Boxster EV Chassis Design and Engineering

The prototype was covered in black-and-red camouflage, but it was evident that there was no thick battery pack ruining the Boxster's proportions. The chassis borrows heavily from the 911. Steering, braking system, and wheel-and-tyre combinations are based on those from the 911, with the steering specifically based on the 911 Carrera GTS. Rear-axle steering will be available for the first time on a 718 Boxster.

Pirelli P Zero R summer tyres were fitted to staggered wheels, 20 inches in front and 21 inches in rear, with 255-section width in front and 305-section in the rear. The car has PASM damping tech, and engineers note both damper and spring calibration are softer than in an equivalent 911. The suspension's controlled but comfortable composure over rough sections confirmed this. The brakes just felt like brakes, with no weird regen sensation.

Audible entertainment comes from Porsche's E-Shift system, which will be standard. This virtual simulation of a PDK transmission and engine noise debuted in the Taycan, and the new Boxster gets its own version. Press a button on the steering wheel, and the naturally aspirated flat-six from the 981-generation Boxster GTS springs to life over speakers inside and outside the car. Engineers painstakingly measured, recorded, and reproduced the sound, then emulated a seven-speed PDK for you to shift through.

Drivers can choose between automatic and manual gear changes, the latter via steering-wheel paddles. Unlike the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N or Genesis GV60 Magma, Porsche does not simulate a gas engine's torque curve in E-Shift, preferring to maximise performance over experience. Downshifting supports engine braking via electric-motor regen, and you hear exhaust popping and crackling on the overrun. The speakers simulate the noise as if coming from behind you in traditional mid-engine fashion.

However, the spell is easily broken when wind overpowers the speakers, or you gun it past a wall and there is no mechanical flat-six howl echoing back. It is fake, and everyone will know. Still, driving with E-Shift was exponentially more fun than without, especially on track.

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Hearing where the engine revved helped with braking points, and on corner exit it gave a faithful throttle reference that helped trace slides out of tighter turns in the permissive PSM Sport traction mode. Turning E-Shift off made the car feel lost on track, and silently skittering between corners with just tyre squeal is sad, especially because the chassis is damn good.

Porsche E-Shift System and Driver Feedback

Two-time World Rally Champion Walter Rohrl is impressed: When you activate the E-Shift function on the steering wheel, the level of driving enjoyment jumps even more. The 718 Boxster gives you more feedback than I've ever experienced with any other all-electric car.

Frank Moser, vice president of the 718 model line, says: I would be very satisfied if, when driving the 718 Boxster, our customers can feel how much passion has gone into developing this car and that we have succeeded in transferring the DNA of the combustion-engined 718 into the electric world. After about 40 minutes of push laps on Porsche's track, the car flashed a be mindful of range warning.

Many gas-powered sports cars would need a fresh tank at that point too, though not 911s with the extended-range fuel tank. Porsche is still coy with finer details but has let on that numerous chassis components are based on those found in the 911. The steering, braking system, and wheel-and-tyre combinations are based on the 911. The new car has PASM damping tech, and engineers note both damper and spring calibration are softer than those in an equivalent 911.

We still do not know the car's range, battery capacity, or exact pricing. Everything is a trade-off when it comes to an electric sports car. Porsche's plan to launch its first proper all-electric sports car is getting ever closer. Having debuted the luxury performance Taycan in 2019 and introduced all-electric variants of its Macan and Cayenne SUVs, the German powerhouse has this week revealed more details about its new 718 Boxster EV.

The 718 EV's development brings a new challenge for Porsche: trying to channel the popular characteristics of the Boxster and Cayman, namely balanced proportions, responsive handling and a strong connection between car and driver, into an electric powertrain. The 718 Boxster EV will be the most powerful version of the roadster yet.

From mid-engined weight distribution to steering and simulated gear shifts, here are the facts and photos we've seen before the world premiere of the production model in early 2027.