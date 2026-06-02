Porn Heiress India Rose James Weds Musician in Las Vegas Extravaganza

India Rose James, the 34-year-old London art gallery owner and heiress to a £329 million fortune, married American musician Daniel Vildósola in a lavish Las Vegas wedding filled with gambling, partying, and a Western theme.

India Rose James , the 34-year-old London art gallery owner known as the Princess of Soho and heiress to a £329 million fortune, has married her American musician boyfriend Daniel Vildósola in a hedonistic Las Vegas wedding.

The couple, who got engaged in a New York tattoo parlour last year, tied the knot in Sin City last weekend amidst a riotous few days of partying, gambling, and an extravagant Western-themed celebration. The bride wore a glittering mini-dress emblazoned with playing cards, hearts, and a dog motif, a nod to their beloved Brussels griffon dogs Lilith and Smaug, paired with a feather-trimmed white robe and matching marabou heels.

Dan went full Elvis in a cream denim jacket, dark patterned shirt, black jeans, giant belt buckle, cowboy boots, and sunglasses. The ceremony was followed by a honeymoon at Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner's favourite luxury hotel in Utah, which costs up to £8,600 per night. India is the reformed wild-child granddaughter of the late property magnate and pornography publisher Paul Raymond, the so-called King of Soho who was once Britain's richest man.

When he died in 2008, India and her half-sister Fawn, now 40, inherited a large chunk of his property empire, including freeholds across Soho. At just 16, India was handed a £329 million fortune, making her the youngest person ever to appear on The Sunday Times Rich List at that time. The sisters combined wealth has since been listed at over £700 million.

India and Dan had long planned their Vegas knees-up as a precursor to a more traditional wedding in England later this year. The bride and groom, along with a handful of guests including India sister Fawn, their brother Harvey, 25, and dad John, 73, shared snaps of the hen do and wedding on social media.

The day before the wedding, India enjoyed a raucous hen do at a casino, wearing a white crop top, jeans, and a veil with the word Bride across her headband. One snap posted online by artist Nettie Wakefield shows India perched at a roulette table, cigarette in hand, next to her dad John as chips piled up.

India later posed with Fawn, John, and Harvey in a Bellagio-style lobby, joking in the caption: We lost Soho on a bad hand of blackjack, a cheeky reference to the family vast Soho property empire. India mother, Debbie Raymond, Paul daughter, died of a heroin overdose when India was just nine months old, leaving her and Fawn to be raised by their father John and stepmother.

The newlyweds are now honeymooning in Utah, where India shared photos of the couple exploring the famous Red Canyon of the American Southwest. The wedding capped off a whirlwind romance that began when Dan proposed in a Manhattan tattoo parlour while on tour, having had the words Will you marry me inked onto his arm, which he revealed to India while sitting in the tattoo chair





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