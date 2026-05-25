Populist Anime Awards Draw Criticism for Surpassing Critic's Judgment

Anime Awards brought forth the same criticisms as last year, with fans and critics alike voicing their disapproval at the increasing dominance of popularity over critical judgment in the awards show. It is pointed out how the event has turned into a popularity contest and a reflection of the current 'publish what sells' approach in the anime industry.

Anime Awards has come to an end, and it became clear that fan voting continues to be the biggest factor influencing the event, turning it into a popularity contest rather than a critical evaluation of anime.

Although many nominees were worthy of recognition in their own right, there were certain categories where the results were questionable. For instance, was nominated for a total of eight categories, winning seven of them, including Best Anime Score. This victory highlighted how much popularity influenced the awards, as the soundtrack featured inundeniably features incredible animation and music, but much of it was a rework of styles previously established in previous entries





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Anime Awards Populist Awards Criticism Litigation Of Popularity Over Judgment Anime Industry Publish What Sells Fan Voting Brave Exorcists: Kyoto Saga

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