Popular Weight Loss Drugs Linked to Lower Risk of Breast Cancer

The potential benefits of GLP-1 drugs, like Ozempic or Wegovy, are stacking up.

But the perks may extend far beyond the metabolism. As GLP-1s like semaglutide and liraglutide explode in popularity, scientists are noticing a striking pattern: Their results suggest that not only do people who take GLP-1 medications have 30 percent lower odds of developing breast cancer, but those who are diagnosed are also half as likely to see their breast cancer spread and 6 percent less likely to die of the disease.

These hopeful outcomes were shared ahead of publication at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago. She and her team considered health data from more than 110,000 women aged 45 to 80 with a BMI of 25 or higher . Of the women enrolled between 2022 and 2025, nearly 14 percent had documented prescriptions for GLP-1 medication.

The study did not account for how long participants used GLP-1 drugs; however, it found that anyone who had taken the drugs was 30.5 percent less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer. This was true even when accounting for age, race, ethnicity, BMI, breast density, and diabetes status.

"It does add to the growing body of evidence suggesting that it's worth investigating these weight loss drugs as potential cancer prevention tools. ""GLP-1 medications are intriguing from a cancer research perspective because they weren't designed for cancer therapy, but they do affect many different targets and pathways associated with cancer development, so we're eager to study them in this context,"Among more than 12,000 people with lung, breast, colorectal, or liver cancer, those who took GLP-1's in the analysis showed a significantly lower risk of spread, compared with people taking a different diabetes medication.

For breast cancer, progression to a more advanced stage occurred in 10 percent of patients taking GLP-1 drugs, compared with 20 percent of those on another diabetes drug.

"Our study found that use of GLP-1 drugs… was associated with a meaningful reduction in cancer progression across 4 solid tumor types,"It found that among 137,493 breast cancer patients, those treated with GLP-1 drugs for at least three continuous months had a 6 percent higher overall survival rate at five years. GLP-1 drugs are designed to mimic natural hormones in the body, which suppress appetite and promote weight loss. But emerging research suggests that's just the tip of the iceberg.

These drugs also seem to impact inflammation and immune function.to worse outcomes in patients with breast cancer, weight loss may not be the only way that GLP-1 drugs are lowering risk.

"Their anti-inflammatory and immune-modulatory properties have long suggested broader effects. What's new here is the consistency across tumor types, and data this large and this consistent warrant a prospective randomized trial.

"predict more than 320,000 women in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and about 40,000 will die of the disease. Big breakthroughs. Bold ideas. Straight to your inbox.





ScienceAlert / 🏆 63. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Microbe Supplement May Help Slow Weight Regain After Initial Weight LossA study found that a supplement containing a microbe that feeds on mucus in the gut may help slow weight regain after initial weight loss. However, the study was relatively small and further research is needed to confirm the effects.

Read more »

Patient Overdose Raises Concerns About Telehealth Weight Loss PrescriptionsA woman's overdose experience highlights the risks of telehealth weight loss prescriptions, with many companies writing quick prescriptions for GLP-1 medications and selling them directly to patients, bypassing in-person pharmacy visits and potentially leading to adverse experiences.

Read more »

Game-Changing Weight-Loss Pill Wegovy Could Be Approved in UK Within DaysThe daily oral tablet version of the Wegovy injection is expected to receive MHRA approval, offering a cheaper and needle-free alternative for weight loss, with potential to reach millions more Britons.

Read more »

Popular weight-loss diet shows surprising impact on serious mental health conditionNew UC San Diego research suggests the keto diet may help reduce anorexia nervosa symptoms, with 72% of participants scoring in the recovered or normal range.

Read more »