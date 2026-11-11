Popular theme park to close ‘with heavy hearts’ after a decade in SoCal

The announcement came as a surprise to some regulars, especially after the park was still teasing its return.

The Riverside County attraction announced the heartbreaking news after 10 seasons, thanking the generations of families who made it a summer staple,“After 10 incredible years of proudly managing DropZone Waterpark for Riverside County, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news that DropZone Waterpark will be permanently closing,” a message from the StandGuard Aquatics Team The park, which opened in 2014, featured high-speed water slides, a continuous river and a Hydroplane FlowRider that let visitors try their hand at surfing.

No reason was given for the closure, with the park instead looking back on the birthdays, family outings and childhood memories made within its gates.

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“Over the past decade, we have had the privilege of welcoming countless families, celebrating birthdays, watching children grow up, and creating unforgettable summer memories,” the message read. The park, located in the Inland Empire, did not explain the reason for the closure in its message, and instead focused on the happy memories that have been made there.

“To our amazing staff, loyal guests, and the Riverside County community — THANK YOU! Your support, dedication, and enthusiasm make every summer special. ” “While we are saddened to see this chapter come to an end, we are incredibly grateful for the friendships, laughter, and memories that will last a lifetime,” the message concluded. A beloved Southern California water park announced its permanently closing after welcoming families and children for a decade in Riverside County.

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A Sept. 8 social media post declared: “We are now closed for the 2026 Summer. See you in 2027! ”Fans wasted no time expressing their heartbreak in the comments, with longtime visitors reminiscing about years spent at the park. The Patriot roller coaster carries riders through a 360-degree loop during a preview ride at California’s Great America in Santa Clara, Calif.

, March 31, 2017. Six Flags confirmed last week that Great America in Santa Clara will permanently close after its 2027 season, ending a 51-year run at the Northern California attraction. The park is scheduled to shut its gates on Labor Day, Sept. 6, after tens of millions of visitors have passed through its gates since it opened in 1976.

“For more than five decades, this Santa Clara theme park has brought people together, created family traditions and served as the backdrop for unforgettable memories,” park manager Dave Vosejpka“The Farewell Season is an opportunity for generations of Bay Area guests to return, spend time with family and friends, and revisit the attractions and traditions that have made the park in Santa Clara, California such a meaningful part of the community. ” Great America first opened as part of the nation’s Bicentennial celebration, with its final season expected to begin in March 2027.

Six Flags has yet to announce an exact opening date. The park, located in the Inland Empire, did not explain the reason for the closure in its message, and instead focused on the happy memories that have been made there. A beloved Southern California water park announced its permanently closing after welcoming families and children for a decade in Riverside County.

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The Patriot roller coaster carries riders through a 360-degree loop during a preview ride at California's Great America in Santa Clara, Calif. , March 31, 2017.