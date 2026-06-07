Popular summer destination ravaged by Lyme disease bets on radical new solution

MIT researchers are exploring whether specially bred mice could help reduce Lyme disease on Nantucket by preventing ticks from becoming infected.

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Researchers are now exploring whether mice could help slow the spread of the disease. The project, known as Mice Against Ticks, is a collaboration involving researchers from MIT that aims to reduce Lyme disease by interrupting the cycle that allows"The natural disaster in our area is not hurricanes, or tornadoes, or earthquakes; it is Lyme disease," MIT researcher Kevin Esvelt told the outlet. White-footed mice play a major role in the Lyme disease cycle.

While people contract Lyme disease from infected ticks, ticks often become infected after feeding on mice that Researchers hope that if mice can no longer pass Lyme disease to ticks, the number of infected ticks will decline over time. The specially bred mice would carry protective antibodies from birth, helping shield them from Lyme disease and preventing them from spreading the bacteria to ticks, Mice Against Ticks said.

Nantucket has one of the highest incidence rates of tick-borne disease in the country and advises residents and visitors toWhile Nantucket is home to beaches, a historic downtown and outdoor recreation that attract summer visitors, health officials say tick-borne illnesses remain a persistent concern. Others said they were encouraged by the project's emphasis on community involvement and transparency.

"Mice are kinda the foundation of the food chain," one user wrote. "So tinkering with the food chain makes me a little cautious. "





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