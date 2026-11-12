Vallarta Supermarkets opens first Bay Area store in South San Jose on Nov. 18

Vallarta Supermarkets is opening its first Bay Area location at The Plant in South San Jose on Nov. 18, bringing 150 jobs and a full range of Hispanic groceries and prepared foods.

Vallarta Supermarkets is opening its first Bay Area store in South San Jose on Nov. 18, marking a major expansion for the family-owned chain and a new grocery option for the area.

The store is located at 2179 Monterey Road, inside The Plant shopping center. It is expected to bring 150 jobs to the area, with roles ranging from department staff to store leadership. The opening represents a significant move for Vallarta as it looks to reach new communities beyond its Southern California base. The company has grown steadily since its founding and now operates more than 60 stores, with an expanding footprint beyond California.

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Vallarta Supermarkets Brings Hispanic Groceries

Shoppers can expect a full range of Hispanic groceries and prepared foods. The store will offer ceviches, aguachiles, aguas frescas and fresh juices, among other items. The expansion comes as Vallarta seeks to serve the growing Hispanic population in the Bay Area and a broader customer base. Christopher Nichelson, president of Milan Capital Management, which operates The Plant, said the new store will fill an important need in the region.

It is a really exciting new offering that will cater to the growing Hispanic population in the Bay Area, but also much broader, Nichelson told the publication. Vallarta roots go back to 1985, when the Gonzalez family opened a Los Angeles meat market. From that single store, the business has grown into a regional chain with a presence in multiple states. The company is also planning a major push into Arizona.

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According to ABC15 Arizona, Vallarta plans to open 10 to 15 stores across the Phoenix area over the next five to 10 years. The San Jose store grand opening is scheduled for Nov. 18. Festivities will include live mariachi, Ballet Folklorico, food samples and opening-day deals. The first 300 guests will receive a free bag of groceries, limited to one per household while supplies last.

New Store Adds Jobs To South San Jose

The event is expected to draw a large crowd from across the South Bay. The new location adds another grocery option to South San Jose and is part of a wider trend of expanding food retail in the region. For Vallarta, the store is a key step in introducing its brand to Bay Area shoppers. With 150 new jobs, the store also brings economic activity to the area.

Hiring is expected to cover a range of positions, from entry-level department staff to store management roles. The grand opening on Nov. 18 will give local residents a first look at the store and its offerings. The celebration will combine entertainment, food and promotions throughout the day. Vallarta has built its reputation on fresh products and culturally familiar foods.

Chain Expands Across Western United States

The San Jose store is designed to bring that same experience to a new market. The company continues to grow beyond its Southern California roots. The Bay Area opening and the planned Arizona expansion show a strategy of reaching new communities in the western United States. For South San Jose, the arrival of Vallarta means more choices for groceries and prepared foods.

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The store is expected to become a regular stop for families and food fans in the area.