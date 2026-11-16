Popular pasta chain closing over 40 more restaurants

Noodles & Company has a plan that involves forcing customers to drive farther to find a location.

The company has been closing locations as a way to drive sales to its remaining restaurants.

“Our average restaurant volume grew by over 15% to $1.54 million, which is a key pillar for the entire operating model to be successful,” he said during the restaurant chain’s“We got here the same way we have all year, through running better restaurants, creating food guests crave and engaging our guests with smarter marketing, complemented by the success of our store closure program, which has resulted in what we believe is a more permanent transfer of predominantly off-premise sales to nearby restaurants,” he shared. “Restaurant closures: 34 to 36 company-owned restaurants and seven to eight franchised restaurants,” Noodles & Company shared.

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“In the third quarter, our total revenue was $120.9 million, which was a $1.2 million decrease compared to last year, driven by significant increases in comp sales growth, offset by the closing of certain restaurants,” CFO Michael Hynes said during the Q3 earnings call. “System-wide comp restaurant sales during the third quarter increased 9.5%, including an increase of 10.7% at company-owned restaurants and an increase of 4.9% at franchise restaurants,” he added.

Closing weak locations to strengthen a chain is a sound strategy, according to Black Box Intelligence Chief Insights Officer Victor Fernandez.

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“The silver lining here is that a leaner portfolio often becomes a stronger one. When a brand stops subsidizing its bottom 10% of units, it can reallocate capital, management attention, and marketing spend to the units with the highest growth potential. This ‘traffic transfer’ effect is a powerful tool for survival in 2026,” he toldBack when we lived near a Noodles & Company, we rarely went there because it was never clear what the chain sold.

Yes, it offered noodles, but its mixed-genre menu wasn’t easy to explain.

“I don’t think noodles have limited appeal. Have you met America? We love pasta. The problem is that nobody wakes up craving Noodles & Company,” he told TheStreet.

“You want Italian, you go to an Italian restaurant. You want ramen, you find a ramen place. Noodles & Company has a little bit of everything, but I’m not sure consumers know what it’s supposed to be famous for. Sometimes having something for everyone means you’re nobody’s first choice,” he added.

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In many ways, having a broad menu suggests to consumers that you’re not great at any one thing. Every item offered by Noodles & Company feels like the hamburger and the chicken fingers on the menu at a Mexican restaurant. That may not be an execution problem — perhaps the chain offers good ramen, pasta Bolognese, and pad thai — but that’s a tough sale to make to consumers.